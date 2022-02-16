Bonneville Power Administration names Marcus Chong Tim as new executive vice president

Chong Tim will also serve on general counsel, and has been serving in an acting capacity since May 2021

The Bonneville Power Administration, headquartered in Portland, permanently named Marcus Chong Tim as its new executive vice president and general counsel, the organization announced Feb. 7.

Chong Tim has already been serving in the role in an acting capacity since Mary Jensen retired in May 2021. Chong Tim has been with the BPA's office of general council since 2007, becoming assistant general counsel for transmission in 2014.

His work involves leading legal strategy for major initiatives such as renewable energy integration policies, rates and tariff proceedings, and the process of joining the Western Energy Imbalance Market. In the new role, Chong Tim will advise senior executives and support legal decisions.

"It's a privilege to lead a dedicated legal team to support BPA's public service mission and position the agency for the future," said Chong Tim. "I look forward to continuing to build and strengthen relationships to ensure we understand customer and stakeholder interests, mitigate legal risks and forge common ground toward durable solutions."

The BPA is a nonprofit federal power marketer that sells hydropower from 31 federal dams in the Columbia River Basin, providing about 30% of power generated in the Northwest. The BPA also implements fish and wildlife programs along the dams.

