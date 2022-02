Apple may usher in its next-gen M2 chip with a new, entry-level MacBook Pro that phases out the Touch Bar once and for all according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Gurman didn’t note what size this entry-level MacBook Pro will be, but considering Apple’s latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models were just released a few months ago, this rumored model is most likely replacing the 13-inch MacBook Pro that was released in November 2020. Since the 13-inch MacBook Pro is the only current MacBook to still feature the Touch Bar, Apple might finally be saying goodbye, not that most people will really decry its loss, even if it does have some uses.

