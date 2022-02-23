Baltimore Police Arrest Man Following Recent City Homicide

.

Southwest District Homicide Arrest

In reference to the homicide of 23-year-old Jordan Braxton, that occurred in the 5100 block of Dickey Hill Road, investigators have arrested 23 year-old Dayqun Lawson of Baltimore.

Lawson was arrested on February 4, 2022, and transported to Central Booking Intake Facility, where he has been charged with 1st degree murder.

Southwest District Homicide Investigation

On December 30, 2021 at approximately 10:37 p.m., officers responded to the 5100 block of Dickey Hill Road for a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers located 23-year-old Jordan Braxton, suffering from obvious signs of trauma. Officers quickly realized Braxton had been shot, and not stabbed.

Braxton was transported to an area hospital where he remained in critical condition until he was pronounced deceased on December 31, 2021.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.