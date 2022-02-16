ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Murderville’ review: Despite Will Arnett’s comedic talents, the celebrity-filled improv series threatens a detour to Dullsville

Hastings Tribune
 3 days ago

Will Arnett plays your quintessential lone-wolf police detective who’s reluctantly paired with a new partner each episode in the Netflix comedy “Murderville,” which is premised on a central gimmick: A different celebrity guest who has zero knowledge of the script joins him each time as his latest detective-in-training, and together they...

www.hastingstribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'Murderville' Showrunner Krister Johnson on Finding the Balance Between Scripted and Improv Television

From showrunner Krister Johnson, the new Netflix murder-mystery comedy series Murderville (loosely adapted from the BBC Three TV series Murder in Successville) revolves around all the familiar police tropes audiences know and love — with an improvisational twist. Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett) is already struggling in the workplace: he's separated from his wife, Rhonda, who also happens to be the department's Police Chief (Haneefah Wood) and he's been haunted by the death of his partner Lori (Jennifer Aniston) since it happened years ago and officially moved into cold-case status, despite his best efforts to solve it. But there are new murders afoot, and with each case comes a brand-new celebrity partner who will pair with Terry in order to figure out whodunit. The only trick is: they're the only person in the episode who hasn't been given a script to follow and must improvise their way through the investigation before determining who the real killer is by the end.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Koechner
Person
Annie Murphy
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Ken Jeong
Person
Will Arnett
Person
Kumail Nanjiani
Person
Marshawn Lynch
Missoulian

Conan O'Brien, left, and Will Arnett in the first episode of "Murderville."

‘Murderville’ review: Despite Will Arnett’s comedic talents, the celebrity-filled improv series threatens a detour to Dullsville. Will Arnett plays your quintessential lone-wolf police detective who’s reluctantly paired with a new partner each episode in the Netflix comedy “Murderville,” which is premised on a central gimmick: A different celebrity guest who has zero knowledge of the script joins him each time as his latest detective-in-training, and together they must solve a crime. Some on the roster, such as Conan ...
TV SERIES
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS
Distractify

Some Think Kamila Valieva Was Forced to Fall on Purpose During Her Free Skate

The women's figure skating competition has been mired in controversy throughout the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Kamila Valieva, the undisputed queen of the sport who is also just 15 years old, was mired in a doping scandal that overshadowed her incredible skill. Kamila fell during the free skate competition, and ultimately wound up missing the podium altogether and placing fourth. Now, some are wondering whether the fall was intentional.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Improv Comedy
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left frustrated live on air over missed opportunity with co-star

Hoda Kotb is much-loved for her positive outlook but even she can get frustrated sometimes!. In one memorable episode of Today back in November, the TV personality had the most hilariously honest reaction live on air after discovering an incredibly unlucky missed opportunity with her co-star Jenna Bush Hager. The...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

David Brenner Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of ‘Born on the Fourth of July,’ ‘Avatar’ Sequels Was 59

Click here to read the full article. David Brenner, the Oscar-winning film editor who worked on a string of blockbusters as well as nine films for director Oliver Stone, died on Thursday. He was 59. The news was confirmed by Avatar producer Jon Landau, with whom Brenner had been working on the sequels. Landau called Brenner’s editing skills “extraordinary,” but said what was most impressive about him was “his remarkable compassion for others and the love and commitment he had for his family.” Avatar director James Cameron called Brenner an “editor extraordinaire” and “a very dear member of the #AvatarFamily” whose “talent,...
MOVIES
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams' Show Producers Livid At Her Latest Stunt

While Wendy Williams’ people are telling her talk-show producers that she is too sick to return to work, she is recording videos on a beach in Florida heading to the gym. “You can’t have it both ways. You are either too sick to sit in a purple chair for an hour each day on TV or you are not. Can you imagine if you called in sick for 6-months and then popped up on video in Florida skipping down the beach? You would be fired,” sources tell Radar.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy