This fireside chat recap is from Day 5 of FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Funding challenges for the $1.2 trillion infrastructure law. DETAILS: Now that the historic $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill is signed into law, the real work begins: getting formula money to the states quickly and issuing competitive grants. But what are the challenges of getting projects completed so that they can improve supply chain efficiency, and how will they be prioritized? Transportation policy expert Loren Smith joins us to shed light on those challenges.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO