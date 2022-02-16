ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Braves Fans Turn Out As World Series Trophy Begins Victory Tour

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Braves hosted fans in midtown Atlanta on Tuesday...

cwatlanta.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Marietta Daily Journal

World Series trophy set for KSU appearance

Fans can have their picture taken with the World Series trophy Friday at the Kennesaw State baseball team’s season opener against Morehead State. The trophy will be at Stillwell Stadium as part of the Atlanta Braves’ tour of the Commissioner’s Trophy. Currently, it is the only scheduled appearance of the trophy in Cobb County outside of at Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta.
KENNESAW, GA
racedayct.com

Whelen Modified Tour Returning To New Smyrna World Series For 2023

Saturday the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour kicked off its 2022 season with a 31-car field racing in front of a sellout crowd at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway. It was the first visit to the historic venue for Modified racing for the division. And there will be a second visit. During...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Midtown Atlanta
41nbc.com

BS Report: February 16th – We Still Have Basketball

Now that the Super Bowl is done and Spring Training is officially postponed, Bill Shanks wants to remind you that we still have basketball. Although here in Georgia we have some ups and downs with the Hawks vying for a top playoff spot and the college teams struggling. He’ll go into all and more that this week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
dodgerblue.com

Joc Pederson: Dodgers & Fans Deserve World Series Parade

The Los Angeles Dodgers and L.A. Lakers delighted their fans and city in 2020 when they each won a championship under difficult circumstances in respective NBA and MLB bubbles. It was reminiscent of 1988, but those teams were able to fully enjoy the spoils of being the victor. Because of...
MLB
CBS 46

Atlanta Braves kick off World Championship Trophy Tour

The first stop on the Atlanta Braves' World Championship Trophy Tour happened Feb. 15 at Colony Square in midtown Atlanta. Fans heard from Braves president and then the team mascot carried out the trophy. Fan were able to take photos with the trophy.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
crescentavalleyweekly.com

CIF Boys’ Soccer Tournament Filled with Wild Weather and Wild Outcomes

It may be the “winter sports” tournament but the CIF Southern Section doesn’t typically have to deal with hail, snow or sleet. Yet that’s exactly what the weather brought to the southland on Tuesday, just in time for the kickoff of second-round action in the CIF-SS boys’ soccer tournament.
GLENDALE, CA
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: Chipper Jones provides insight into Freddie Freeman’s Free Agency

With the MLB Lockout still going strong, Braves fans have become very impatient when it comes to their star first baseman’s free agency. Today, Hall of Famer and Braves Legend Chipper Jones went on Dukes & Bell to talk about Freddie Freeman’s future:. As many of you know,...
MLB
The 562

Millikan Rams Baseball Preview

It’s hard to imagine a team in Southern California more eager to get on the field this year than the Millikan Rams, who rebounded from a third-place finish in the Moore League last year to emphatically win the CIF Southern Section Division 3 championship. Making a special run even more unforgettable was winning the championship on their home turf at Bohl Diamond at Blair Field.
LONG BEACH, CA
valdostatoday.com

Girls, boys VHS basketball teams begin tournament as #2 seed

Both girls and boys Valdosta High School basketball teams start region playoffs as #2 seed in the tournament. The boys game will begin at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, February 16. They are also entering the tournament as the #2 seed. All tickets will be sold online through GoFan for $8 each. Click here to purchase tickets for the boys game.
VALDOSTA, GA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Braves Reliever Takes a Shot at LA World Series Legitimacy

In the wake of the LA Rams winning the Super Bowl, Lakers superstar LeBron James proposed the Rams, Lakers, and Dodgers combining their championship parades. Both the Lakers and Dodgers never held parades for their 2020 titles due to the pandemic. Braves reliever Tyler Matzek used the opportunity to invalidate both the Lakers and Dodgers titles that were won in “bubble” environments.
MLB
elitesportsny.com

CC Sabathia’s son commits to Georgia Tech

Carsten Sabathia is headed to Atlanta for his college baseball career. CC Sabathia enjoyed a marvelous career in the big leagues, building a resume that will garner a lot of Hall of Fame conversation in the coming years before he appears on the ballot. He’s also been a strong contributor...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy