ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thief River Falls, MN

Learning and improving upon new skills

Thief River Falls Times
Thief River Falls Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=417EZt_0eGGMVSQ00
Briley Olsonawski (right) was in the driver’s seat Saturday, Feb. 12 as fellow Franklin Middle School Robotics Team teammate Gunnar Mapes looked on. Here, the two of them were competing in a qualifying round at the 3rd Annual Thief River Falls VEX IQ Tournament at Franklin Middle School. During this round, each participant had an opportunity to drive the robot. The goal appears to be to operate the robot and place or fling as many yellow balls as possible into a container (left edge of photo). They are among members of Team XNOR, which won both the Teamwork and Skills challenges.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

The National Archives confirms it found classified materials at Mar-a-Lago

The National Archives and Records Administration found classified materials in the 15 boxes of records it retrieved from former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago, according to a letter sent to the House of Representatives' Committee on Oversight and Reform on Friday. "NARA has identified items marked as classified national...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Thief River Falls, MN
Thief River Falls, MN
Education
Local
Minnesota Education
The Associated Press

A week of legal setbacks for Trump in Washington, New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump faced one legal setback after another this week as a judge ruled he must sit for a deposition in New York to answer questions about his business practices, his accounting firm declared his financial statements unreliable, another judge rejected his efforts to dismiss conspiracy lawsuits and the National Archives confirmed that he took classified information to Florida as he left White House.
POTUS
NBC News

Biden says Putin has already 'made the decision' to attack Ukraine

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Friday said the U.S. has reason to believe that Russia will attack Ukraine’s capital within the coming days, calling the situation a "rapidly escalating crisis." Speaking from the White House, Biden said he was "convinced" Russian President Vladimir Putin had already "made...
POTUS
The Hill

Biden 'convinced' Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

President Biden on Friday said he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin has made up his mind to move forward with an invasion of Ukraine. "As of this moment I’m convinced he’s made the decision. We have reason to believe that," Biden told reporters at the White House after delivering an update on the threat of a Russian invasion.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robotics#Team Xnor
Thief River Falls Times

Thief River Falls Times

242
Followers
426
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Thief River Falls Times

 https://www.trftimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy