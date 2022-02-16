Cocoa High School searched, deemed safe following bomb threat
COCOA, Fla. — UPDATE: School officials said the campus has been searched and deemed safe.
Students are returning to class.
Original story:
Cocoa High School is locked down due to a bomb threat, according to police.
Cocoa police said that all students have been evacuated and are accounted for.
The school was placed on lockdown for another threat earlier this month.
