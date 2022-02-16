ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa, FL

Cocoa High School searched, deemed safe following bomb threat

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
COCOA, Fla. — UPDATE: School officials said the campus has been searched and deemed safe.

Students are returning to class.

Original story:

Cocoa High School is locked down due to a bomb threat, according to police.

Cocoa police said that all students have been evacuated and are accounted for.

The school was placed on lockdown for another threat earlier this month.

This is a developing story. Check back and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

trump 2024
2d ago

I will tell you from experience Do Not Send Your Kids to This School It Is Very bad news they dont watch the kids they get away with what ever they want to do the say bad words all the time in the hallways they hug and kiss each other and the staff does nothing they dont even teach theses kids right bad education dont send your kids to this school find a better school for your childern

