This Breathtaking Timelapse of Yosemite Took 11 Years To Complete

GETTING TO GLACIER POINT, making for El Capitan, finding your way to the banks of the marvelous Merced River? You're going to need a map, maybe, if you've never been, and some filling snacks, surely, to keep your energy high, and you'll likely want a companion at your side, the sort of person who will exhale, emotionally, as you encounter all of the epic-a-tude of Yosemite National Park. And if you visit between May 20 and September 30, 2022, and enter the park between 6 a.m. and 4 in the afternoon? You will also need a reservation, in addition to everything else you've packed or brought along. For the popular national park is returning to a book-your-entry-ahead-of-time summer plan, which it instituted in both 2020 and 2021, as a response to the pandemic. The announcement was shared on the park's social feeds on Feb. 16, 2022, just a few months out from when visitorship swells.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO