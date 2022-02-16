ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yosemite National Park, CA

This Breathtaking Timelapse of Yosemite Took 11 Years To Complete

By David Crewe
petapixel.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhD astronomer and photographer Sean Goebel has published an incredible timelapse of Yosemite National Park filled with stunning scenes captured across 11 years. For over a decade now, Goebel has taken at least one trip annually to Yosemite to capture the park’s beautiful features from a plethora of locations and in...

petapixel.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

‘Firefall’ returns to Yosemite. Here are the changes in 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Every year, Horsetail Falls at Yosemite National Park produces a natural spectacle that attracts thousands of visitors to the area. For about two weeks in February, the setting sun lines up at just the right angle to strike Horsetail Falls and create a deep orange glow. However, previous years have presented […]
FRESNO, CA
Columbian

Hoodoo makes a breathtaking first impression

BEND, Ore. — When you have a four-day restricted pass to Mount Bachelor, the blackout dates can sometimes sneak up on you. Not realizing it was the weekend before Martin Luther King Jr. Day, I had planned to ski at Bachelor until a friend kindly pointed out the blackout dates.
BEND, OR
AFAR

Why Winter Is a Great Time to Visit Yosemite

With snow blanketing the valley and tour buses a distant memory, winter brings a special calm to California’s famous national park. Yosemite National Park is many things to many people across the seasons. In spring, families hike among the wildflowers and waterfalls reach their gushiest potential. Summer brings campers, day trippers, and climbers. In fall, leaf-peepers witness the black oaks, bigleaf maple, and dogwoods turn various shades of yellow. Winter sees snow enthusiasts dust off the skis and snowshoes.
Press Democrat

Want to go to Yosemite this summer? Prepare to book soon

In a bid to fight long-standing troubles with summer congestion, Yosemite National Park will impose a peak-hour reservation system from May 20 through Sept. 30. The reservations, which carry a $2 nonrefundable fee, will be available beginning 8 a.m. on March 23 through recreation.gov. Each reservation will be valid for three days.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
City
Yosemite National Park, CA
Yosemite National Park, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Timelapse#Phd#Glacier Point
backpacker.com

The Best Hikes in Yosemite National Park

Receive $50 off an eligible $100 purchase at the Outside Shop, where you'll find gear for all your adventures outdoors. Sign up for Outside+ today. Yosemite’s crowds may get a bad rap, but there’s a good reason that people flock there: You just can’t get this scenery anywhere else. From dizzying granite cliffs to quiet backcountry lakes to mist-hung waterfalls, everything about the park screams “epic.” Besides, with a little bit of planning and a willingness to get off the beaten path, you can actually find solitude here. These hikes are the best way to check out everything Yosemite has to offer.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods, a dinner at the italian restaurant

After recounting his frustration with a recovery "which shouldn't go as well as it should", without indicating an exact date for his return to a golf course, Tiger Woods and his partner Erica Herman, took an evening in Santa Monica (California) a dinner in Giorgio Baldi's Italian restaurant. Tiger Woods,...
SANTA MONICA, CA
The Kitchn

This Kitchen Renovation Took 6 Years to Complete — And the Homeowners’ Patience Paid Off in a Big Way

Typically, most people scramble to finish a renovation as fast as possible. Instant gratification (and not living in a construction zone!) is key! Of course, that’s harder when you’re renovating an entire house versus, say, just the kitchen. Wife and husband, Tamara and Rick Martinez, purchased their Bakersfield, California, home in 2015 knowing they had a big project in store.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NBC Los Angeles

Reservations Will Return to Yosemite Later in May

GETTING TO GLACIER POINT, making for El Capitan, finding your way to the banks of the marvelous Merced River? You're going to need a map, maybe, if you've never been, and some filling snacks, surely, to keep your energy high, and you'll likely want a companion at your side, the sort of person who will exhale, emotionally, as you encounter all of the epic-a-tude of Yosemite National Park. And if you visit between May 20 and September 30, 2022, and enter the park between 6 a.m. and 4 in the afternoon? You will also need a reservation, in addition to everything else you've packed or brought along. For the popular national park is returning to a book-your-entry-ahead-of-time summer plan, which it instituted in both 2020 and 2021, as a response to the pandemic. The announcement was shared on the park's social feeds on Feb. 16, 2022, just a few months out from when visitorship swells.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy