The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. One of the more positive aspects of having this Kristof saga come to a completely expected and predictable close, is that thanks to ORESTAR we now have a list of all the amoral political actors and consultants who were ready and willing to flout the rule of law and Oregon's constitution in favor collaborating with his Big Money Coup to install another Hetronormative Cisgendered White Male Corporate Shill in Salem.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 16 HOURS AGO