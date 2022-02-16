ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Don’t Get Burnt with Toast Stock as Profitability Remains Elusive

By David Moadel
InvestorPlace
 3 days ago

Boston-based food-service software platform Toast (NYSE:TOST) made its debut for public trading not long ago, to much anticipation. At first, folks who bought TOST stock enjoyed fast gains. However, the euphoria would soon wear off. This shouldn’t be too surprising in a time when retail investors are constantly looking...

investorplace.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Peloton Stock: Don't Work Up A Sweat, Avoid This

Discussing its near-term prospects, Peloton looks set for grim prospects. Peloton (PTON) has seen investors clamor for its stock of late. News over the weekend of potential suitors, as well as, Peloton coming to terms with its underlying prospects has seen its shares soar 50% in 2 days. However, as...
STOCKS
Forbes

When The Stock Market Is Tanking, Don’t Even Think About Selling

I am a Wealth Advisor (AVP) at Steel Peak Wealth Management that focuses on investing and financial planning for millennial clients. It has been harder to follow the stock market this year than following ever-changing Covid-19 guidelines. Unusually high inflation rates, a Fed committed to raising interest rates and the rampant spread of the omicron variant have paved a rocky road for stocks.
STOCKS
Boston Globe

Toast stock plunges again as tech firm’s profitability declines

Restaurant technology company Toast disappointed Wall Street with its fourth-quarter financial report, despite sales more than doubling, and its stock plunged 18 percent on Wednesday. The Boston-based company said its revenue totaled $568 million in the fourth quarter, an increase of 111 percent from the same period in 2020, as...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Ipo#Toast#Tost
Fast Company

The ‘Do-Gooder’s Dilemma’: Why purpose-driven companies can’t lose focus on profits

A growing body of research in recent years suggests that the pursuit of purpose can boost the financial performance of companies. One study of a cohort of public firms embracing a multi-stakeholder approach found that they performed better than the S&P 500 by a factor of eight over the course of a decade. A report by EY and Harvard Business Review found that companies that had most fully pursued a purpose were more likely than other companies to report rapid growth over the previous three years. Research by George Serafeim and his coauthors found that firms whose middle-manager ranks emphasized purpose “have systematically higher accounting and stock market performance.”
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Evidence Doesn't Suggest That D.R. Holton Is A Growth Stock. Don't Value It As Such

DHI is not a growth stock in a cyclical sector as it did not perform better than the top 10 homebuilders based on several metrics such as revenue and profits. I had previously analyzed D. R. Holton (DHI) assuming that it was not a growth stock in a cyclical sector. I have now provided further evidence to reinforce this point. Also the sector does not exhibit a cyclical growth pattern.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Toast stock falls more than 11% after wider quarterly loss

Shares of Toast Inc. fell more than 11% in the extended session Tuesday after the restaurant-focused payments company reported a mixed quarter, showing a wider per-share loss in the fourth quarter than Wall Street expected but higher revenue. Toast said it earned $2 million, swinging from a net loss of $61 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. That resulted in a diluted per-share loss of 23 cents a share, compared with a loss of 31 cents a share in the year-ago quarter. Sales rose 111% to $512 million, Toast said. FactSet consensus called for an adjusted loss of 12 cents a share on sales of $488 million in the quarter. "The restaurant industry was tested again in 2021, but as evidenced by our growth there is tremendous demand for the Toast platform as restaurant operators navigate the new normal," Chief Executive Chris Comparato said in a statement. Toast guided for first-quarter revenue between $469 million and $499 million, and an adjusted loss between $65 million and $55 million. The analysts surveyed by FactSet call for first-quarter sales of $477 million. Toast became a public company in September.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Bloomberg

Not Even $200 a Barrel: Shale Giants Swear They Won't Drill More

The Texas wildcatters that ushered in America’s shale revolution are resisting the temptation to pump more oil as the market rallies, signaling higher gasoline prices for consumers already battered by the worst inflation in a generation. Crude prices hurtling toward $100 a barrel typically would spark a frenzy of...
TEXAS STATE
Motley Fool

Don't Expect Big Gains From This Stock Market Sector in 2022

With potentially big economic changes ahead this year, consumers may have less purchasing power in 2022. What does that mean for the automakers, leisure companies, and e-commerce stocks that make up the consumer discretionary sector?. In this clip from "The Rank" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Jan. 31, Fool.com...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy