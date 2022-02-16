ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Sustainable Office Building To Rise in Toronto's Leaside

By Diana Ionescu
PLANetizen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn office building known as the Leaside Innovation Center (LIC) planned for Toronto's Leaside neighborhood could serve as a model for efficient and sustainable architecture, writes Lloyd Alter in Treehugger. The building, "developed by Charles Goldsmith, designed by Greg Latimer of Studio...

www.planetizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
enr.com

Heavyweights Vie on Design-Build Plan for $4.5B Toronto Subway

Teams led by North American Industry giants Aecon, Dragados, and Kiewit/SNC Lavalin are moving into a key phase of competition for the contract to design and build a $4.5-billion Toronto subway addition. Ontario and regional transportation officials have sent requests for proposals for the Scarborough Subway Extension project to the...
POLITICS
yankodesign.com

This tiny home composed of two shipping containers is designed for off-grid living

The Mansfield Container House is an L-shaped tiny home composed of two disused shipping containers that merge together to form a tiny, off-grid cabin. Shipping container homes have redefined modern architecture. Designers and architects across the globe have turned to disused shipping containers to convert into insulated, tiny homes. Cost-effective, eco-friendly, and modular by design, shipping containers provide the ideal template for designers and architects to have at it and let their creativity fly.
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

Off-grid, prefab cabins on wheels by Nomadic hospitality create portable space for travelers to escape from city life

Moliving is a nomadic hospitality solution made up of Scandinavian-inspired prefab tiny homes. Tiny homes are changing the hotel game. With the pandemic restricting air travel and hospitality services, designers within those industries had to get creative. To encourage responsible and sustainable travel, tiny homes offer a remote getaway where guests can still enjoy their bucket list destinations in a safe and eco-conscious way.
AIR TRAVEL
yankodesign.com

Top 10 interior design trends of 2022

Our home is our safe haven, the abode we spent the majority of our time in, and where we unwind after a long day of battling against the world. Homes are also an expression of our personal style, taste, and preferences. It’s true you can understand a lot about a person simply by entering their home! With the pandemic driving most of us indoors, we truly began to take a deeper look at our living spaces and started investing in them even further. Creating a space that is calm, optimistic, and serene in a world being run over by a deadly virus became integral for our mental and physical well-being. And this has led to a bunch of interior design trends that can be found in homes all over the world. Playful and sophisticated – these trends vary from Japandi-inspired interiors to homes dominated by sustainable products and furniture. We’ve curated the top 10 interior design trends of 2022 for you. Here’s hoping you integrate them into your sweet home!
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Architecture#Toronto#Treehugger
yankodesign.com

This sustainable apartment uses 90% wood in its construction

SAWA, designed by Mei Architects and Planners, won the Experimental Future Projects category in the World Architecture Festival 2021. The apartment building drips with green roofs and balcony plantings. It is also Rotterdam’s first 50-meter-high residential building. The design beat out seven other nominated projects for the top prize in the category.
INTERIOR DESIGN
News On 6

Law Firm Announces Move To New High-Rise Office Building In Tulsa

Work is ongoing to bring tenants to the inside of a new 11 story high-rise office building in Tulsa. On February 14, the law firm Crowe & Dunlevy announced it’s reached an agreement to move their Tulsa offices to the building at 222 North Detroit. The building is under construction in Tulsa's Arts district.
TULSA, OK
architecturaldigest.com

Inside a Soaring New York City Penthouse That’s Infused With Art Deco Charm

Purchasing a home in a brand-new high-rise has all of the benefits you might expect: Everything in pristine and untouched condition, first-rate amenities, and the chance to customize the space to your liking. But for a certain type of buyer, it has one drawback—every unit in the building has pretty much the same features and finishes as the others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

Silo Micro Homes Could Be the New Tiny House

If you’re looking to downsize — like, really downsize — then take a look at the micro home Design Academy Eindhoven graduate Stella van Beers made out of an old grain silo. Van Beers created a two-story, watchtower-style home out of a 23-foot silo she bought online...
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
yankodesign.com

Architectural dwellings designed to conserve energy + support off-grid living

In recent times, since a pandemic struck the world, the idea of an off-grid life has certainly become extremely appealing to a lot of people. Leading a natural life, breathing in fresh air, and maintaining a sustainable lifestyle are all highlights of going off-grid! You live on resources that can be harvested from the land and environment around you – this usually includes water and power. In other terms, you lead a self-sufficient life, completely free of the systems of society. Since going off-grid has gained such popularity, architects have been designing homes that can truly support an off-grid lifestyle! From a farmhouse-style tiny home outfitted with solar panels and rainwater collection to a prefab home with an upside-down layout – these intriguing architectural structures are designed to help you master off-grid living in the smoothest way possible!
HOME & GARDEN
Motley Fool

This Office REIT Just Bought 2 Apartment Buildings -- Here's Why

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) has primarily owned office buildings for much of its history, but recently added New York City apartment buildings to the portfolio. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Jan. 28, Christina Chiu, chief financial officer at Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT), explains why the company decided to add a residential component to its investment strategy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sourcing Journal

Origin Materials to Build $750 Million Sustainable Materials Facility in Louisiana

Click here to read the full article. The facility will produce carbon-negative materials used to make PET plastic for packaging, textiles, apparel, and hydrothermal carbon. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalHow Lenzing's Krishna Manda Is Working to 'Embed' Sustainability CompanywideGo Green: Plant-Based Alt Leather Gets Vegan Thumbs UpSustainability Science: Ensuring Recycled Polyester Claims Are GenuineBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOUISIANA STATE
ELLE DECOR

In Montreal, an Industrial Loft Filled with Cozy Touches

Fourteen years ago, designer Richard Ouellette and architect Maxime Vandal took the next step in their relationship and moved in together in a rundown loft in Montreal’s Old Port neighborhood. What the space lacked for decor, it made up for in romance. “We would sit on pillows at the coffee table and have dinner,” Ouellette recalls. “It became a ritual.”
HOME & GARDEN
Hartford Business

Konica Minolta’s Windsor office building for sale via auction

Business office equipment supplier Konica Minolta, which has been downsizing its presence in Windsor over the years, is preparing to sell its Day Hill Road office building via online auction. The company’s Class A, 99,000-square-foot office property at 500 Day Hill Road is scheduled to go up for auction Feb....
WINDSOR, CT
yankodesign.com

This compact home finds harmony with New Zealand’s landscape through off-grid features and a small footprint

The Thornton-Hasegawa House is a three-level residence in Wellington, New Zealand that has been future-proofed for off-grid use to find harmony with the surrounding landscape. Bonnifait+Giesen Architects build homes that are designed to reconnect its residents with a “physical reality, a territory, its history, and a cultural context,” as the firm’s co-founders Cecile Bonnifait and William Giesen put it. As a result, their diverse portfolio of residential homes and commercial buildings exhibits a unique bond with the land that was there long before the buildings were given a foundation and walls. In Wellington, New Zealand, Bonnifait+Giesen Architects were asked to design a small home on a steep slope in Brooklyn, an old Wellington subdivision.
HOME & GARDEN
Real Simple

Space of the Week: A Narrow Hallway Gains Family-Friendly Storage and Style

As the founder of the design firm Atelier Davis, Jessica Davis was thrilled to find an authentic midcentury home in Atlanta for her family of four. As a mom, she was less enthused that the open-concept layout lacked a separate play space for her kids. So she rejiggered the floor plan to make a hallway creativity zone. Sunlight, lots of art, child-size work spaces, and plenty of storage make it just the spot to spark their imaginations.
ATLANTA, GA
Fast Company

The secret to designing a ‘productive city’

How can a city be socially just, environmentally sustainable and economically robust? And what role can urban industry play? These questions underpin IBA27, an ambitious international building exhibition to be held in the Stuttgart region of Germany in 2027. Ahead of that final showcase stage, designers from all over the world are taking part in multiple planning and architectural projects.
VISUAL ART
yankodesign.com

Bio-receptive technology allows moss to grow on concrete and bring nature to city infrastructure

Respyre is an advanced bio-receptive technology company that develops eco-concrete technology to allow moss to grow over any concrete casting. As urbanization and climate change continue to change our cities, architects and designers are looking to biophilic design to help mitigate the harmful effects. The effects on our cities lead to decreased biodiversity, heat stress, high use of water and energy for cooling, a lack of water-retaining capacity, flooded streets, as well as severe air pollution.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy