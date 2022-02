Charlotte Swancy says she tries to be a good neighbor as she raises cattle and hogs on her 300-acre farm in north Georgia. But Swancy said she also wants assurances that any other farmer who may move in near her will do the same. She’s particularly concerned about large-scale agricultural businesses, known as concentrated animal […] The post Ag industry creating stink again over latest right-to-farm bill appeared first on Georgia Recorder.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO