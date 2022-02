Whether to choose Horizon Forbidden West Guided or Explorer Mode is the first decision you'll have to make in the game. But what does it actually mean? The choice will decide whether to have the landscape and objectives laid out for you through on-screen pointers, or whether you want minimal help, leaving you free to discover the world of Horizon Forbidden West yourself. Both have their advantages for a certain kind of player although it's made all the more tricky by the fact that the game doesn't suggest one direction over another, or explain that much, but don't worry - we'll lay out the differences between them below, which one you should probably pick, and how you can change between Guided and Explorer Mode in Horizon Forbidden West.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO