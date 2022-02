It might be time to finally invest in a wearable device because of the smartwatch deals that retailers are offering, but for those who have already heavily invested in the Apple ecosystem, you should be looking specifically for Apple Watch deals. The new models usually don’t come cheap, but the Apple Watch Series 7 is down to its lowest price of the year on Amazon. The retailer is selling the 41mm, GPS version of the latest Apple Watch for just $349, after a $50 discount to its original price of $399.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO