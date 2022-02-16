Harold Varner III Has the Masters in His Sights

Asked the fan: It’s really not about the money, Justin Thomas? It’s really not, Thomas answered. The conversation in golf, of course, at least the strong majority of it of late, has been. In short, it’s been this: There looks to be a guaranteed-paycheck, upstart golf league funded by Saudi Arabian cash, and pros are deciding whether they’re in or out. The talk may have reached its zenith — for now — this week after Alan Shipnuck of the Fire Pit Collective website wrote of a phone conversation that he had had with Phil Mickelson in which the six-time major champ described himself as a key architect in the league — and added that he hoped the plan would generate leverage in future negotiations with the PGA Tour.

GOLF ・ 11 HOURS AGO