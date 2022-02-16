ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West doesn’t want you to watch the new Kanye West documentary

By Editorials
Washington Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix is set to debut a three-part documentary on the life of Kanye West Wednesday, but the show’s subject would prefer people not watch it. Mr. West is not happy with...

CinemaBlend

Why Julia Fox Doesn't Get Jealous When Kanye West Talks About Wanting Kim Kardashian Back

Kanye West’s new romance with Julia Fox caught fans by surprise, as the pair appeared to be getting hot and heavy really soon after Ye had seemed determined to win estranged wife Kim Kardashian back. Even in the past couple of weeks, things got tense between Kardashian and the rapper regarding joint custody of their four children, but Fox insists that what’s going on between West and his soon-to-be ex hasn’t affected her and West’s situation.
CELEBRITIES
Marietta Daily Journal

Review: Kanye West documentary ‘jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’ is now on Netflix. The early moments are the most inspirational

This is a story about brilliance, about nerve, about audacity. It is a story about family and home. It is a story about Kanye West. In “jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy,” a new documentary from Netflix, fans and detractors get a raw glimpse into Kanye West on the brink. This is Kanye not quite on the cusp, but on the periphery of it, tasting his success in fits and bursts but never getting a chance to savor it. This is the Kanye who knows who he is — deeply, profoundly — even as he struggles to be heard above a hundred other voices in the room. Always brilliant, bright and driven, here, audiences get a deeper look at the time before the rest of the world saw that greatness, too. Created in a three-act structure by directors Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, “jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy” is, minus a somewhat middling third act, mostly captivating, contemplative and joyful.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Implies Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble Split In Dramatic Post: ‘He’s Off On His Next Mission’

Kanye West has started drama on his Instagram once again by implying that Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have broken up. Kanye West has given another hot take on Instagram and this time, he’s implying that his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble have split up. He uploaded a picture of Corey and wrote a cryptic message that makes it seem like he’s no longer part of Kris and the Kardashians’ lives. “God has a plan to remove the godless Corey needed to never be here anyway And I think he’s a nice person Not a great person,” he started off.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Jamal Edwards’ mother Brenda reveals cause of death and calls him “the centre of our world”

Jamal Edwards’ mother Brenda has revealed the 31-year-old’s cause of death after he passed away this weekend (February 20). News of the influential British author, broadcaster, DJ and founder of SB.TV’s death was confirmed by representatives of Edwards’ media company to the BBC following reports on social media that the entrepreneur died unexpectedly on Sunday morning.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Jamal Edwards' cause of death revealed as celebrities pay tribute

Celebrities have taken to social media to pay tribute to Jamal Edwards, who sadly passed away on Sunday 20 February at the age of 31. Earlier this morning, Jamal's mother Brenda Edwards revealed his cause of death to be a "sudden illness". Speaking to his fans, she said: "I would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Dream Kardashian, 5, Is So Cute Giving A Sassy Look At The Camera In Mom Blac Chyna’s Video — Watch

Blac Chyna shared the cute clip of Dream just days after baby daddy Rob Kardashian decided to drop his 2017 assault lawsuit against his ex. Even with her packed schedule as a social media model and entrepreneur, Blac Chyna always finds time to gush about her sweet baby girl Dream Kardashian. The former reality star took to her Instagram on Saturday (Feb. 19) to share an adorable clip of the 5-year-old princess, whom Blac Chyna co-parents with her ex Rob Kardashian. In the video, Dream gets a close-up while she is having her hair done, choosing to smile at the shutterbug before putting on a sassy face! Watch all the cuteness below!
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kris Jenner ‘forgets’ granddaughter True’s name, says she wants daughter Kendall to become a mum

Kris Jenner has said she would love her supermodel daughter, Kendall Jenner, to make her a grandmother for the 12th time.In a snippet from an upcoming appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kris was tested on whether she could name all 11 of her grandchildren.She is a grandmother to Kourtney Kardashian’s three children, Kim Kardashian’s four children, Robert Kardashian’s daughter, Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, and Kylie Jenner’s two children.The businesswoman was able to quickly name all of them apart from Khloe’s daughter True, who she momentarily forgot.When asked by DeGeneres who she thinks might give her a 12th grandchild, Kris said...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

#Baby11: Photos Of Keke Wyatt's Beautiful Family

Over the weekend, singer Keke Wyatt surprised the Internet, revealing she and husband Zackariah Darring are expecting their second child together. What made that news a major topic of discussion for some is because this will be, according to Wyatt, her 11th child. She shared the news with a stunning...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams' Show Producers Livid At Her Latest Stunt

While Wendy Williams’ people are telling her talk-show producers that she is too sick to return to work, she is recording videos on a beach in Florida heading to the gym. “You can’t have it both ways. You are either too sick to sit in a purple chair for an hour each day on TV or you are not. Can you imagine if you called in sick for 6-months and then popped up on video in Florida skipping down the beach? You would be fired,” sources tell Radar.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Shock: Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend Dislikes George Clooney? Marry Me Star Allegedly Distanced Herself From Amal’s Husband

Jennifer Lopez doesn't allegedly like Ben Affleck's friend and director, George Clooney. Jennifer Lopez and George Clooney have not always gotten along. In October, there were reports suggesting that the A-listers did not have a wonderful time working together in the movie Out of Sight. Jennifer Lopez Didn’t Enjoy Her...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Hugh Hefner’s Widow Crystal Ready To Spill About ‘Complicated’ Time At Playboy Mansion, Weeks After Holly Madison & Shannon Twins Trash Hef

Crystal Hefner is set to write a memoir about her 10 years with the Playboy founder — and promising not to hold back any details. On Thursday, the 35-year-old announced the news on Instagram. “I was with him through wild times, calm times, and all the times in between up until the day he passed in September 2017.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston pays heartbreaking tribute after death of close friend

Jennifer Aniston has shared a heartbreaking tribute to talent manager Chris Huvane who died by suicide on 6 February. Chris died following a years-long battle with mental illness. He was a partner at Management 360, managing the careers of the likes of Salma Hayek, Milo Ventimiglia and Kirsten Dunst. "We...
CELEBRITIES

