The eight United States Football League teams unveiled their uniforms for the 2022 season, and the league's order for the upcoming draft was revealed Thursday. The uniform revelations were rolled out over the course of the day. There are eight teams in the inaugural season of the USFL reboot split into two divisions. The North Division consists of the Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars and Pittsburgh Maulers.

FOOTBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO