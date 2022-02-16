ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Hanks' son, Chet Hanks, reveals 'truth' about growing up in spotlight: 'A double-edged sword'

By Melissa Roberto
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChet Hanks is opening up about what it was truly like growing up in the spotlight as one of Tom Hanks' children. The 31-year-old posted a 13-minute video to his new YouTube channel in which he gets vulnerable about growing up "privileged" and being judged as "spoiled" due to his father...

