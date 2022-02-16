ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Small sample size, but Matt Boldy is a star in the making

By Chris Schad
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M1gsK_0eGGDgy400
Chris Schad

One year after Kirill Kaprizov announced his presence to the National Hockey League, the Minnesota Wild appear to have another star on their hands.

Matt Boldy is just 13 games into his career but his impact on the Wild has already been felt. Minnesota has gone 11-1-1 with Boldy in the lineup and his play has not only stacked up with some of the top rookies in the game but is comparable to Kaprizov's Calder Trophy season.

Kaprizov took over the league from the moment he stepped on the ice. He scored the game-winning goal in his first career game and collected nine points (3 G, 6 A) in his first 13 games.

Those numbers are solid but they also came against a weaker schedule. Ten of the opponents in that stretch didn't make the playoffs and at the age of 24, Kaprizov had an advanced age for a rookie.

Boldy's arrival has had a similar effect. After becoming the fourth rookie in Wild history to record a hat trick in Monday's win over Detroit, he has seven goals and seven assists in 13 games. Six of those opponents are currently on track to make the playoffs and at the age of 20, Boldy is just scratching the surface.

In no area has Boldy's skill set been more apparent than on the power play. In the first 31 games of the season, the Wild went 21-for-109 (19.2 percent) with the man advantage. While Minnesota has converted 9-of-42 (21.4 percent) opportunities since Boldy's debut, the rookie has accounted for six of those goals.

The residual effect has been the revival of Kevin Fiala. The winger endured a slump to begin the season with just 21 points (7 G, 14 A) in his first 31 games. But with Boldy's playmaking ability on the other end of the ice, Fiala has awakened for 16 points (7 G, 9 A) in his past 13 games. That includes points in 12 of the 13 games on a line with Boldy.

But the biggest comparison to Kaprizov is Boldy's impact on the Wild's success. Minnesota is 7-0-1 when Boldy records a point, which is in the same vein as the 56-10-5 record the Wild have when Kaprizov gets on the scoresheet.

This resume looks even better compared to some of the NHL's top rookies. Boldy doesn't have the high point total that Detroit's Lucas Raymond (13 G, 26 A, 39 P) has. Nor does he have the jaw-dropping highlights that Anaheim's Trevor Zegras has. But he leads all rookies averaging 1.07 points per game.

According to Stathead, only five players have averaged a point per game with a minimum of 41 games played since the NHL instituted a salary cap in 1983.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ug65g_0eGGDgy400
Courtesy of Stathead

Assuming that Boldy could maintain this pace is a lofty expectation. But had he not broken his ankle in the Wild's final preseason game, there's a chance he could be in the mix for the Calder Trophy and already scoring at a point-per-game pace for 41+ games.

According to Zone Coverage's Tony Abbott, just one rookie (Pavel Bure, 1991-92) in the past 30 years has won the Calder Trophy after playing fewer than 75 games.

Boldy's small sample size shows how he can help the Wild make a deep playoff run and become a cornerstone for the future, if not one of the top players in the league.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum blasts NBA after losing $32,600,000

After missing out on the All-NBA team for the 2020-21 season, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum lost a whopping $32.6 million in bonuses from his current contract. That’s much more than what most of us would earn in a lifetime, so it’s completely understandable that Tatum isn’t too pleased with this development.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
The Spun

Son Of NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Reportedly Lands Coaching Job

Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
NBA
Bring Me The News

KAT's record-breaking final round wins NBA 3-Point Contest

Earlier this season, Karl-Anthony Towns proclaimed himself "the greatest big man shooter of all time." On Saturday night, he took a step toward validating that claim after winning the NBA 3-Point Contest. Towns entered the evening as a +1200 underdog according to FanDuel Sportsbook, but showed off in the first...
NBA
Bring Me The News

Step aside, Aaron Rodgers: KAT featured in new State Farm ad

Karl-Anthony Towns is joining the State Farm team. The Timberwolves star is featured in a new 30-second ad from the insurance company, which will debut during the NBA's All-Star Weekend. The ad features KAT, State Farm regular "Jake from State Farm," and video game streamer GoldGlove. Watch it here:. A...
NBA
Bring Me The News

Loewe's career day helps Gophers dominate Northwestern

The Minnesota Golden Gophers were without Payton Willis on Saturday afternoon but Luke Loewe was one of several players to step up in a 77-60 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats. Things didn't look good when Willis was placed into COVID-19 protocols before the game. With the Gophers' second-leading scorer (15.6...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Fiala
Person
Pavel Bure
Person
Kirill Kaprizov
Person
Trevor Zegras
Person
Lucas Raymond
The Spun

NFL Franchise Reportedly Exploring New Stadium Possibility

The Tennessee Titans could be getting a new stadium within the news few years, according to a new report. According to a report from Axios, the team was in renovation talks with Mayor John Cooper’s administration. However, due to the rising cost of the potential renovation, the team is now exploring a completely new stadium.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Minnesota Wild#Boldy
On3.com

Washington Commanders announce death of legendary running back

Former Washington Hall-of-Fame wide running back Charley Taylor, who was an eight-time Pro Bowler passed away on Saturday afternoon, the Washington Commanders announced. He spent his entire 14-year career playing running back and wide receiver for Washington. Taylor was the third overall pick of the 1964 NFL Draft after playing college football for Arizona State.
NFL
The Spun

Look: ESPN Announces New Deal With Popular Host, Reporter

ESPN has announced a new deal with NBA reporter Cassidy Hubbarth. She’s agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the network and will continue to serve as a lead host and reporter for its NBA property. Hubbarth is ecstatic about this contract extension and said as much in a...
NBA
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
57K+
Followers
9K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy