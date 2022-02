We have a few weak waves of energy coming through Friday & Sunday, bringing in a few flurries both days. Not a lot of snow is expected, upwards of a half inch for both chances. While it's not a lot, it's enough where visibility will be lowered quickly and a few icy spots may set-up here & there. A better snow chance returns by the second half of next week, with higher totals & more in the way of travel impacts possible. We sure need the snow as well, down nearly 9" from normal!

