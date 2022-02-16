ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams' Thomas Brown to Interview With Vikings for Offensive Coordinator Position

By Nicholas Cothrel
 2 days ago

The Rams' 2021 season is in the books following their Super Bowl LVI victory over the Bengals. But that means teams around the league are now able to poach coaches from L.A.'s coaching staff.

It's already been public knowledge for a few weeks now that Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell is expected to be named the Vikings' next head coach.

But O'Connell might not be going solo. The Vikings plan to interview Rams assistant head coach and running backs coach Thomas Brown for their offensive coordinator position, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

While the Rams will lose their offensive coordinator in wake of O'Connell departing for a promotion in Minnesota, Brown is also a candidate who could fill the role in L.A. under McVay.

Aug 19, 2021; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell looks on during a joint practice against the Las Vegas Raiders. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Brown is a rising assistant among league circles who's garnered head coaching interest, previously interviewing for the Miami Dolphins in January.

Brown joined the Rams' coaching staff in 2020 as the team’s running backs coach. Following the first season under McVay's tutelage, he was also given the title of assistant head coach.

Rams Request Interview With LSU's Cortez Hankton for Offensive Coordinator Position

The Rams have requested another candidate to interview for their offensive coordinator position.

Rams' Post-Super Bowl Power Rankings

How do the Rams stack up in Sports Illustrated's post-Super Bowl power rankings entering the offseason?

The Rams search for a new offensive coordinator has begun and Charles London of the Falcons is set to be interviewed.

McVay has spoken about Brown in great length many times this season, detailing the value he's brought to the Rams offense.

Prior to joining the Rams, Brown spent nine years in the college ranks. His most prominent positions at the college level included stops at Georgia in 2015 as the running backs coach and offensive coordinator at Miami (FL) in 2016-2018.

Brown, 35, looks as if he's primed for a promotion. Whether that's in the form of remaining with the Rams or taking the position with the Vikings if offered, remains to be seen.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brandon Marshall trashes ex-Giants teammate Eli Apple

Brandon Marshall was one of the best — and most outspoken — players in the NFL during his 13-year career. He learned and taught many lessons along the way. In 2017, he played for the New York Giants and faced embattled second-year cornerback Eli Apple in practice every day and tried to school the incorrigible Apple.
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders Interviewed For 3 Major Jobs: Fans React

Deion Sanders might be building something special at Jackson State, but for how much longer will the former NFL star be at the HBCU?. The Pro Football Hall of Famer revealed in an interview with Dan Le Batard that he spoke with three major Power 5 programs. TCU, Arkansas and...
NFL
FanSided

5 landing spots for Tyrann Mathieu in 2022 NFL free agency

With Tyrann Mathieu set to hit free agency this month, which team will be fortunate enough to sign the veteran safety?. Of all the players getting ready to hit the open market next month, few standouts are more intriguing that Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu. The veteran is a total game-changer, and he’s about to have several teams coming after him.
NFL
Comments / 0

Community Policy