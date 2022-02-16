Rams' Thomas Brown to Interview With Vikings for Offensive Coordinator Position

The Rams' 2021 season is in the books following their Super Bowl LVI victory over the Bengals. But that means teams around the league are now able to poach coaches from L.A.'s coaching staff.

It's already been public knowledge for a few weeks now that Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell is expected to be named the Vikings' next head coach.

But O'Connell might not be going solo. The Vikings plan to interview Rams assistant head coach and running backs coach Thomas Brown for their offensive coordinator position, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

While the Rams will lose their offensive coordinator in wake of O'Connell departing for a promotion in Minnesota, Brown is also a candidate who could fill the role in L.A. under McVay.

Aug 19, 2021; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell looks on during a joint practice against the Las Vegas Raiders. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Brown is a rising assistant among league circles who's garnered head coaching interest, previously interviewing for the Miami Dolphins in January.

Brown joined the Rams' coaching staff in 2020 as the team’s running backs coach. Following the first season under McVay's tutelage, he was also given the title of assistant head coach.

Rams Request Interview With LSU's Cortez Hankton for Offensive Coordinator Position

The Rams have requested another candidate to interview for their offensive coordinator position.

30 minutes ago

30 minutes ago

Rams' Post-Super Bowl Power Rankings

How do the Rams stack up in Sports Illustrated's post-Super Bowl power rankings entering the offseason?

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

The Rams search for a new offensive coordinator has begun and Charles London of the Falcons is set to be interviewed.

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

McVay has spoken about Brown in great length many times this season, detailing the value he's brought to the Rams offense.

Prior to joining the Rams, Brown spent nine years in the college ranks. His most prominent positions at the college level included stops at Georgia in 2015 as the running backs coach and offensive coordinator at Miami (FL) in 2016-2018.

Brown, 35, looks as if he's primed for a promotion. Whether that's in the form of remaining with the Rams or taking the position with the Vikings if offered, remains to be seen.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.