ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Flight Attendants Union Pushes for No Fly List for Unruly Passengers

By Liz Holland
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KkCLn_0eGGCeNf00

Unruly flight passengers are seemingly on the rise, and the nation’s largest flight attendant union is calling for action. President of the Association of Flight Attendants–CWA, Sara Nelson, released a passionate statement on Tuesday. Nelson voiced her concern regarding the safety of flight crew and passengers.

Disruptive passengers have steadily increased since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic – however, Nelson referenced one specific instance. On a cross-country American Airlines flight on Sunday, a 50-year old passenger attempted to enter the cockpit and open the plane’s exit door.

“You’re either for protecting crew and passengers from these attacks or you’re against,” Nelson said in the statement. “We need clear and consistent rules with strict consequences for those who cannot respect our collective efforts to keep everyone safe… In the air and on the ground. We urge the FAA, TSA, and DOJ to come together to implement a plan with due process to keep dangerous flyers on the ground.”

Delta Airlines CEO Also Advocated For No Fly List

Nelson is not the first aviation professional to voice their concern and advocate for a no-fly list. Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian wrote a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland earlier this month voicing his support. Bastian emphasized that there should be a “zero tolerance” policy for disruptive behavior that could potentially affect safety in-flight.

As air travel began to rebound in 2021, disorderly behavior peaked. According to the Federal Aviation Association, there were nearly 6,000 reports of disorderly passengers. 4,290 of the reports were related to face-masks. So far this year, about two thirds of the 400 disorderly passenger reports are related to face masks.

Eight Republican Senators also wrote a letter to Attorney General Merrik Garland on Monday. In the letter, the Senators expressed their “strong opposition” to a no-fly list for passengers.

Some Republican Senators Oppose the Idea

“Creating a federal ‘no-fly’ list for unruly passengers who are skeptical of this mandate would seemingly equate them to terrorists who seek to actively take the lives of Americans and perpetrate attacks on the homeland,” the senators wrote. “The creation of this list by DOJ would result in a severe restriction on the ability of citizens to fully exercise their constitutional right to engage in interstate transportation.”

However, Nelson (president of the previously mentioned union) says that “the worst attacks have nothing to do with masks.”

“Our union continues to call for the creation of a centralized list of passengers who may not fly for a period of time after being fined or convicted of a serious incident,” Nelson said in her Tuesday statement.

Flight attendants took action when a man tried to enter the cockpit on an American Airlines flight on Sunday. A flight attendant hit the man with a coffee pot after his attempt to open the plane’s exit door. Passengers and flight attendants subdued the man while the flight was diverted to Kansas City.

Comments / 1

Wes Hupp
2d ago

Seeing that 70% of these episodes center around face masks, and that the air on a commercial airliner is very clean, maybe a good place to begin is to remove the FAA's mask requirement.

Reply
2
Related
Outsider.com

Marisa Wayne Was ‘Traumatized’ by John Wayne’s On-Screen Death in Classic Western

Fans have loved John Wayne movies for generations and still do to this very day. Marisa Wayne, on the other hand, was traumatized by one of them. There is no denying John Wayne’s legendary status among the American people. During his time on top of Hollywood, Wayne shined in countless Westerns and war movies that so many of us still enjoy. One of those movies, however, ended up being a traumatic experience for Wayne’s youngest child.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Bastian
Person
Merrick Garland
The Independent

‘When I saw the flight attendants panicking, that’s when I panicked’: Plane bursts tire on Atlanta landing

A passenger has described the terrifying moment a Delta plane’s skidded across the runway after a tire blew out on landing at Atlanta.Delta flight 1277 was travelling from Dallas-Fort Worth to Hartsfield Jackson Airport with 172 passengers on Sunday afternoon when the Airbus A321’s right gear wheel exploded on impact.Social media personality Tasha K was onboard and said it was one of the scariest experiences of her life.“We were about to approach the ground and the plane turned to the left, and then bam, it just hit.”The plane jolted as it hit the tarmac and then barrelled down the...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Delta Air Lines#Flight Attendants Union#Cwa#Doj#Delta Airlines#Republican
The Independent

Transatlantic flight returns to Miami after ‘abusive’ first-class passenger refused to wear a mask

A transatlantic flight to London returned to Miami after about an hour in the air, after a first-class passenger refused to comply with masking rules, American Airlines said. According to people sitting near the woman, she had been drinking and refused to comply with cabin crew requests to wear a facemask during the flight.Passenger Steve Freeman, who was sitting nearby, told WPLG: “There was a lot of drinking involved and I was nervous. She sat behind us in first class, she was a first-class passenger and was extremely abusive to the stewards.”He added that the woman had been offered...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
FAA
Houston Chronicle

Southwest passenger sues airline for $10 million, claiming she was removed from a flight for taking her mask off to drink water

A passenger sued Southwest Airlines on Tuesday for $10 million over claims that the carrier ordered her off the flight for removing her mask so she could drink water. Medora Clai Reading, 68, said in a complaint, filed in New York Eastern District Court, that she was traveling on January 7 from Washington, D.C., to Palm Beach, Florida, on a Southwest Airlines flight when she was told by a flight attendant to keep her mask on despite her medical conditions.
PALM BEACH, FL
The Independent

Woman thrown off American Airlines flight over nut allergy so first class could get ‘contractual’ mixed nuts

A woman with a nut allergy was escorted off an American Airlines flight after being told that first class passengers would still be served nuts despite her life-threatening sensitivity. Sophie Draper was going to fly from London Heathrow to JFK airport in New York with American Airlines in December last year. She told HuffPost that she tried to notify the airline about her nut allergy, but there was no option to do so online. When she checked in alongside her boyfriend, she was told by airport staff to speak to the people at the gate. The 26-year-old told HuffPost...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

International flight forced to turn around in mid-air after two passengers try to sneak into business class

An international flight was forced to turn around in mid-air after two passengers reportedly tried to sneak into business class. The United Airlines flight from Newark to Tel Aviv was rerouted because of the unruly passengers after staff asked them to show proof that they were sitting in their assigned seats, N12, an Israeli outlet, reported. The altercation prompted the crew to turn around the plane back from its location at the time – the border between the US and Canada – to Newark Liberty International Airport.United Airlines said in a statement that flight 90 was turned around “due...
LIFESTYLE
BOCANEWSNOW

FLIGHT CANCELLED: Airlines Cancelling Flights Into, Out Of Florida

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: Saturday, January 29th, at 11:15 AM: The flight cancellations continue at all South Florida airports. FlightAware.com now reports 3,532 cancellations within, into, or out of the United States today, with 638 delays. A whopping 68 percent of all JetBlue flights are cancelled today. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © […] The article FLIGHT CANCELLED: Airlines Cancelling Flights Into, Out Of Florida appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
The Independent

‘Abducted by luxurious pirates’: Passengers on board Crystal Cruises ship that fled to Bahamas to avoid warrant speak out

Passengers on board a cruise ship that sailed to the Bahamas instead of its destination in Miami are speaking out about the ordeal they went through.The Crystal Symphony cruise ship was due to dock in Florida on Saturday after a two-week-long Caribbean cruise but changed course after a US judge granted an order to seize the vessel as part of a lawsuit involving $4.6m (£3.4m) in unpaid fuel bill.The ship is currently docked on the Bahamian island of Bimini. A spokesperson for Crystal Cruises, that owned the ship, said the ride was “uncomfortable due to inclement weather.”Some of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBTW News13

Charlotte flight diverted after dad threatens to shoot flight attendant when family wasn’t seated together

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — More crisis in the cabin, unfolding over the skies of New Mexico. American Airlines flight 482, an Airbus A321, made an emergency landing at the Sunport Monday, after a male passenger threatened a flight attendant, according to witnesses.  A post on social media explained that the situation started during […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

403K+
Followers
42K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy