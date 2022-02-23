Baltimore Police Arrest Man in Connection with Recent Shooting

.

Southeast District Non-Fatal Shooting Arrest

In reference to the shooting that occurred on January 24, 2022, in the 500 block of North Kenwood Avenue, detectives have arrested 22-year-old Damon Martin of Baltimore.

Martin was arrested on February 6, 2022, and transported to Central Booking Intake Facility, where he has been charged with attempted 1st degree murder.

Southeast District Shooting Investigation

On January 24, 2022, at approximately 4:22 p.m., Southeast District patrol officers responded to the 3000 block of Monument Street, for a report of a shooting.

Upon officers’ arrival, they located a 19-year-old male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Medics transported the victim to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the victim was shot while in the 500 block of North Kenwood Avenue.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.