ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Black Rock Shooter FRAGMENT: The popular Japanese media franchise to release a mobile game globally in early 2023

By Bikram Chakraborty
gamingonphone.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Rock Shooter, the popular Japanese media franchise, is making a comeback to video games. A mobile game titled Black Rock Shooter FRAGMENT has been announced, which will get a Japan release in the autumn of 2022. The game will be getting a worldwide release in early 2023. Black...

gamingonphone.com

Comments / 0

Related
dbltap.com

All Pokemon Evolve Using a Water Stone in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Trainers want to know which Pokemon need a Water Stone to evolve in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. In Pokemon Legends: Arceus, the Water Stone is less of an important item than in previous titles. Whereas its counterparts, the Fire and Thunder Stones, have multiple Pokemon that require it to evolve, the Water Stone has a single use out of the 242 eligible Pokemon species native to the Hisui region.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Live A Live Remake Announced for Nintendo Switch

As announced during the recent Nintendo Direct, the somewhat obscure Square role-playing video game Live a Live is officially getting a remake of sorts, and it's coming to the Nintendo Switch on July 22nd. Live a Live was originally released for the Super Famicom back in 1994, but it was never released outside of Japan. The new remake for the Nintendo Switch is the first time that it will be available outside of that country.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 announced for Nintendo Switch and arrives this September

Nintendo has announced a third instalment in the Monolithsoft developed RPG series in the form of Xenoblade Chronicles 3. The threequel’s trailer closed proceedings of last night’s Nintendo Direct. The game and trailer pick up on the world of Aionios, where two hostile nations are at war with each other. The mechanical nation of Keves battles the magic-preferring nation of Agnus. You’ll follow the fate of six characters from these nations in the story. Namely, Nate, Lanz, Eunie, Mio, Taion and Sena.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franchises#Black Rock Shooter#Japanese Media#Mobile Game#Brs Fragment
gamingonphone.com

Dungeon & Fighter Mobile will release in Korea on March 24, global release is still unknown

Dungeon & Fighter Mobile is going to release in Korea on March 24, 2022. On 7th February, Nexon revealed the release schedule via a user communication broadcast of Dungeon & Fighter Mobile. Announced back in November 2021 (with pre-registrations started in the same month), Dungeon & Fighter Mobile is a new game that reinterprets Dungeon & Fighter IP.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Hyper Front is preparing for global release, opens pre-registrations worldwide

Hyper Front, a 5v5 hero-based FPS game developed and published by NetEase Global is set for a global release. The game is very similar to the popular PC game Valorant which is also a 5v5 hero-based FPS game. The game gained so much popularity lately due to how similar it was to the game Valorant. There is also a Valorant mobile under works from Riot games.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Cookie Run: Kingdom: The Complete Mileage Shop Guide and Tips

Cookie Run: Kingdom– Kingdom Builder & Battle RPG game is a new addition to the famous Cookie Run RPG game series this game is about building a dream Cookie Kingdom while fighting against evil desert monsters. You can access the Mileage Shop by going to the Gacha tab, and then tapping on the Mileage Shop button on the lower left of the screen. You can buy a lot of things in the shop with mileage points, including soulstones, rainbow cubes, and EXP jelly. In this Cookie Run Kingdom: Mileage Shop guide we will tell you everything about it so that you can excel faster in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
itechpost.com

Activision Blizzard Plans To Release a 'Warcraft' Mobile Game This Year

The long-running "Warcraft" franchise of Activision Blizzard will finally be launching on mobile later this year. According to a report by The Verge, the news broke out during the quarterly earnings report of Activision Blizzard, which is now in the process of being acquired by Microsoft for a $69 billion deal.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Golden Bros is Netmarble’s upcoming 3v3 shooter with play to earn (NFT) elements

Netmarble has announced the launch of Golden Bros, a casual 3v3 shooting game based on blockchain technology. Golden Bros will feature NFT elements in a real-time 3v3 combat between squads. Golden Bros has instantly struck success with its extremely simple controls and intuitive combat rules which can be easily adopted by anyone. Players can also choose from a number of maps to play where they can come up with strategies to win battles.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

New State: Mobile February 2022 update Leaks reveal new crates, upgradable skins and outfits

New State: Mobile is the futuristic battle royale from Krafton. The game is set in the year 2051and takes place inside the PUBG universe. New State has started rolling out major updates from the start of this year. In the February 2022 update, Krafton has added a brand new deathmatch mode and several quality updates in New State: Mobile. To know more about this update check out the patch notes.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

YU-GI-OH! MASTER DUEL Is Released Globally on Mobile

Last Thursday, Konami released Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel on mobile globally. This means that everyone can now download and play the latest official digital Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG experience (yes, I know Master Duel isn’t up to date) for free on Android and iOS devices. I’ve greatly enjoyed my time on the PC version, and after downloading the mobile version, it runs much smoother than I expected. The one downside is that the game is a bit of a battery hog. You can adjust this in the settings though, so I’ll have to see how it affects performance over the coming days. Master Duel does support cross-play and cross-progression so you can switch platforms whenever and play with your friends regardless of their platform of choice. This is really nice and I think there’s a lot of potential here. I know many hardcore duelists are sad that after only two weeks Konami hasn’t done any huge changes, but I think we’ll see some bigger moves comes March. That being said, it is Konami and there’s a chance it could be longer. One aspect that I wish they would’ve implemented is downloading game data in the background. I wish I could open the game, start a download, and then go do other stuff on my phone while it finishes. Why is this so hard for games to do?
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Tinker Island 2 review: Engage into decision-based adventure title driven by an amazing story

Tinker Island 2 is a survival adventure game and the sequel to Tinker Island: Pixel Art Survival Adventure. Players must survive alongside their fellow survivors to set up bases and establish control over the island. The first Tinker Island game was actually a pretty well-developed and popular title. Now the question is if Tinker Island 2 is also worth players’ time. In this article, we will review Tinker Island 2 and share our first impressions of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

One Piece Bon Bon Journey will be shut down by Bandai Namco in April 2022

Bandai Namco has announced that its puzzle title One Piece Bon Bon Journey will be shut down at 07:00 UTC on April 6, 2022. This includes the Japanese and global versions of the game. Players who are still playing the game and have items in their inventory will be able to use them before the game shuts shop in April. Players will still be able to purchase in-game currency until March 7, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Tower of Fantasy is preparing for global release with a confirmation of the English version

Perfect World has officially confirmed that an international English version of Tower of Fantasy is under development and is preparing for a global release soon for its fans across the world. The announcement makes it clear that users around the world will now be able to experience the real Open-world role-playing blockbuster that has long been famous for taking hits at Genshin Impact in the market.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Mobile Legends Lancelot Guide: Best Emblem, Build and Gameplay Tips

Lancelot has been one of the most consistently amazing and deadliest assassins in MLBB with a touch of style in the way he executes his skills. After the latest revamp phase he has become one of the highest-picked Junglers in the game. Lancelot is highly picked in every tier of the game whether that’s a low ranked match, high-elo Glory rank push, or in the professional scenario. In this Mobile Legends guide, we will take a look at the best emblem, spell, build, including tips and tricks to dominate every game with Lancelot.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Mobile Legends Patch 1.6.56 Update: Magic Chess Changes, Hero Adjustments, Weekly Free Heroes and more

Mobile Legends Patch 1.6.56 Update is live on the Advanced Server of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB). After a quiet couple of weeks since the Mobile Legends Patch 1.6.54 Update in the Advanced Server, MOONTON Games have now published several balance changes and adjustments for the heroes in February to make the gameplay experience better for the players. Alongside these changes, there will be several free weekly heroes. There are no new heroes as of now, and fans can expect a new hero in the upcoming patch updates.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Pokémon Unite Aegislash Guide: Best Build, Held items, Movesets, and Gameplay Tips

Aegislash is a brand-new character that can be played in Pokémon Unite MOBA. Aegislash is a melee all-rounder, which means that Aegislash has a strong balance between both attack and defense. Because of such a playstyle, Aegislash is optimally played in the bottom lane. In this guide, we will take a closer look at the best battle items and abilities, including tips and tricks to play Aegislash in Pokémon Unite.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy