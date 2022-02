LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Five local wrestlers from two schools advanced to state after their performances in the FHSAA girl’s 1A Region 1 meet at North Bay Haven Saturday. Mosley took third overall out of 55 teams competing and had three wrestlers qualify for state. Valarie Solorio took first place in the 100-pound weight […]

LYNN HAVEN, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO