￼Reshaping the Fight against Heart Disease

By MDN
megadoctornews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy American Physiological Society (APS) Rockville, Md. — February is American Heart Month, a time for people to pay more attention to their cardiovascular health. The American Physiological Society (APS) member-experts studying cardiovascular disease are advancing our understanding and underscoring the critical role of cardiovascular research happening behind the scenes. Physiologists,...

