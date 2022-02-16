ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90 Prospects in 90 Days: Baylor S Jalen Pitre

By Schuyler Callihan
 2 days ago

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Prospect No. 20: S Jalen Pitre

College: Baylor

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 196

Draft range: 2nd round

Analysis: The Panthers could use help at safety. Juston Burris is a serviceable guy in the short-term but doesn't appear to be a part of the long-term vision for this defense. Adding a versatile safety such as Pitre would allow the Panthers to play Jeremy Chinn down in the box more which will lead to him making more game-changing plays.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Pitre is an elite athlete who has played nickel, boundary safety, outside linebacker and projects best in a “star” role. He is violent versus the run with a non stop motor and evades blocks well but struggles to consistently shed them. Pitre adds value versus the pass via his talents as a blitzer and flashes of sticky situational man+zone coverage. Maximizing his open field tackling, blitzing and athleticism while minimizing his responsibilities in coverage can lead to a good starter in the right situation but if played outside his strengths, Pitre can be picked on and a liability.

