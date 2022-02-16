ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Players outside the top 10 to know as a future baller in the 2024 class

247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article247Sports' list of the top 80 players...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Everything Rick Barnes said after 76-63 win over No. 4 Kentucky

Everything Rick Barnes said after No. 16 Tennessee's 76-63 win over No. 4 Kentucky on Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena:. ON CORRECTING ISSUES FROM KENTUCKY LOSS, INCLUDING TURNOVERS. “We knew that you can’t let a team have 32 points. I said let, but they had a lot to do with that...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#247sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football may have broken Ohio State

The once proud Buckeyes constantly puffed out their chest about being one of the nation’s elite programs. And they weren’t wrong. But after one loss to Michigan, in snowy Ann Arbor, excuses have stacked up, from the weather, to the flu. And while the defensive staff was probably rightfully broomed, stalwarts like offensive line coach Greg Studrawa were shown the door, just after media types fawned over how Ohio State had something of an impenetrable O-line — a narrative that apparently fell apart thanks to Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Predicts Where Aaron Rodgers Will Play Next Year

Add Shannon Sharpe to the growing group of analysts who believe Aaron Rodgers will be a Denver Bronco in 2022. On Thursday, Skip Bayless revealed where he and his Undisputed co-host believe the reigning league MVP will be playing next season. “Shannon believes Aaron Rodgers will play in Denver next...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bengals owner’s honest admission on Joe Burrow after Super Bowl loss

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Todd McShay Predicts Significant Trade For QB In Latest Mock Draft

Late Tuesday night, ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay took to Twitter to tease his upcoming NFL draft. He revealed the five players that would come off the board first – but in no particular order. Fans only had to wait a few more hours before McShay dropped his new mock draft on Wednesday morning.
NFL
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Interested In 2 Teams: NFL Fans React

Earlier Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Deshaun Watson has two teams “on his radar” for a potential trade. According to Fowler, Watson has interest in the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the Vikings have Kirk Cousins under contract, the Buccaneers are in clear need of a new quarterback.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Teenage son of ex-Bucs Pro Bowler Davin Joseph dies

Ali Joseph, the son of former Bucs Pro Bowler Davin Joseph, died recently at the age of 18. Joseph, who was known as “Champ,” died on Feb. 9, according to an obituary posted online. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Anthony Becht shared some prayers and thoughts online...
NFL
The Spun

Atlanta Falcons Release Former First Round Draft Pick

On Wednesday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons announced the team parted ways with a former first-round pick. Atlanta decided it was time to move on from pass rusher and outside linebacker Dante Fowler. He was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. “The Falcons...
NFL
BamaCentral

A Look at Alabama Transfer Target Tyler Steen

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama might not be done dipping into the NCAA transfer portal just yet. According to a report from 247Sports, Vanderbilt offensive tackle Tyler Steen is planning on visiting the Crimson Tide next month as he considers his possible transfer destinations. The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native is also planning to visit LSU, N.C. State and Penn State before making his decision.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Who are Alabama’s New Coaches?

With less than 200 days to go until Alabama kicks off against Utah State to open the 2022 season, the Crimson Tide staff looks to be rounding out nicely. While there is turnover every season at a place like Alabama, this year saw the Tide retain some semblance of consistency, keeping both Pete Golding and Bill O'Brien as the coordinators. Alongside Golding and O'Brien, Saban also managed to keep several other pieces of the staff in place, most notably Holmon Wiggins as wide receivers coach and Robert Gillespie as leader of the running backs.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Arizona Cardinals release former All-Pro cornerback

Former All-Pro cornerback Malcolm Butler signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, but did not play a game for the team. He announced his retirement back in August. On Thursday, the Cardinals announced that they are releasing Butler from the team’s reserve/retired list. And NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that he’s heard Butler is considering a possible NFL return.
NFL
Outsider.com

Rams and Bengals Players Questioned Why Dwayne Johnson Was at Super Bowl

The Los Angeles Rams took down the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in the Super Bowl LVI 23-20. It was an incredible back-and-forth affair where the Rams and Matthew Stafford ultimately came out on top at the end of the night. However, before the game even got started, there were questions about what was going on. Yes, Rams and Bengals players questioned why Dwayne Johnson was at the Super Bowl.
NFL
247Sports

Florida State basketball coach Leonard Hamilton praises Duke's Mike Krzyzewski as ambassador

With the final season of Mike Krzyzewski’s coaching career nearing an end, along with it will go a legendary era. Whether it was the dominance showcased by Duke or the bruises handed out by Team USA at the international level, few have reached his status of excellence. Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton has felt the impact of Krzyzewski and complimented him for helping the Seminoles program reach a higher level.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy