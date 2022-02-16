Players outside the top 10 to know as a future baller in the 2024 class

With less than 200 days to go until Alabama kicks off against Utah State to open the 2022 season, the Crimson Tide staff looks to be rounding out nicely. While there is turnover every season at a place like Alabama, this year saw the Tide retain some semblance of consistency, keeping both Pete Golding and Bill O'Brien as the coordinators. Alongside Golding and O'Brien, Saban also managed to keep several other pieces of the staff in place, most notably Holmon Wiggins as wide receivers coach and Robert Gillespie as leader of the running backs.
