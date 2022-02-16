ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

The top players to know in the initial 2024 basketball recruiting rankings

247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article247Sports' list of the top 80 players...

247sports.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football may have broken Ohio State

The once proud Buckeyes constantly puffed out their chest about being one of the nation’s elite programs. And they weren’t wrong. But after one loss to Michigan, in snowy Ann Arbor, excuses have stacked up, from the weather, to the flu. And while the defensive staff was probably rightfully broomed, stalwarts like offensive line coach Greg Studrawa were shown the door, just after media types fawned over how Ohio State had something of an impenetrable O-line — a narrative that apparently fell apart thanks to Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Florida State basketball coach Leonard Hamilton praises Duke's Mike Krzyzewski as ambassador

With the final season of Mike Krzyzewski’s coaching career nearing an end, along with it will go a legendary era. Whether it was the dominance showcased by Duke or the bruises handed out by Team USA at the international level, few have reached his status of excellence. Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton has felt the impact of Krzyzewski and complimented him for helping the Seminoles program reach a higher level.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Todd McShay Predicts Significant Trade For QB In Latest Mock Draft

Late Tuesday night, ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay took to Twitter to tease his upcoming NFL draft. He revealed the five players that would come off the board first – but in no particular order. Fans only had to wait a few more hours before McShay dropped his new mock draft on Wednesday morning.
NFL
The Spun

Atlanta Falcons Release Former First Round Draft Pick

On Wednesday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons announced the team parted ways with a former first-round pick. Atlanta decided it was time to move on from pass rusher and outside linebacker Dante Fowler. He was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. “The Falcons...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Teenage son of ex-Bucs Pro Bowler Davin Joseph dies

Ali Joseph, the son of former Bucs Pro Bowler Davin Joseph, died recently at the age of 18. Joseph, who was known as “Champ,” died on Feb. 9, according to an obituary posted online. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Anthony Becht shared some prayers and thoughts online...
NFL
AllGators

Report: Florida Gators Enter the Mix for QB Arch Manning

In recent days, reports have surfaced that 2023 quarterback and perhaps the most prized recruit in his class, Isidore Newman's (La.) Arch Manning, has narrowed his colleges of choice down to as few as two schools. That doesn't appear to be the case. According to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports, Manning's...
NFL
247Sports

Louisville hosts Miami on Wednesday night

Louisville (11-13, 5-9) hosts Miami (18-7, 10-4) on Wednesday night. The game tips at 7pm with the broadcast provided through the Regional Sports Networks, including Bally Sports in the Louisville area. The Cardinals are seeking to snap a six-game losing streak, while the Hurricanes are attempting to win a third...
LOUISVILLE, KY
DawgsDaily

REPORT: Fran Brown to Accept Cornerbacks Job at Georgia

The loss of a rising star in the coaching industry like defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae to Miami hurt Georgia, but it was not a pain that lingered for long, as reports have surfaced that they've found a replacement for Addae. Rutgers defensive backs coach Fran Brown is expected to accept the job opening at Georgia, Dawgs Daily has confirmed. As first reported by Pete Thamel.
ATHENS, GA
AthlonSports.com

Pac-12 Football: Early 2022 QB Preview and Rankings

College football's 2022 season is still months away, but spring practice is just around the corner, and it’s time to take a look at quarterback play in the Pac-12. With the bulk of the transfer movement and National Signing Day in the books, most of the 131 programs at the FBS level have a good idea of how their roster is going to look this season. The quarterback position is always under the spotlight, but the transfer portal has added another avenue for teams to quickly improve a struggling signal-caller or find the right option.
NFL
247Sports

College basketball rankings: Jay Bilas updates top 68 teams

Selection Sunday is less than one month away in the world of college basketball, which means Bracketology projections and rankings pieces are hotter than ever. Jay Bilas is the latest to release his rankings, as he laid out his top 68 teams, the exact number that participate in the NCAA Tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Clemson spring practice preview: Quarterback

Clemson begins spring practice on Wednesday, March 2. Leading up to that day, Clemson247 will examine the state of each position on the roster and toss out questions that might get addressed during March and April. First up, quarterback. The QB room this spring: Hunter Johnson (sixth-year/grad transfer, D.J. Uiagalelei...
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaytradition.com

Rutgers reportedly losing defensive assistant to major SEC program

Rutgers is losing a key defensive assistant according to a Friday morning report. According to Jordan D. Hill with Dawgs 247, Georgia is expected to hire Fran Brown to fill the vacant DB role of the Bulldogs following the departure of Jahmile Addae to Miami. Brown has spent the past 2 seasons on Greg Schiano’s staff but will now join Kirby Smart and the defending national champs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Q&A: Will Wade previews South Carolina, talks Cam Thomas, and more

Head coach Will Wade knows Saturday afternoon’s matchup against a pesky South Carolina team is not one LSU can afford to overlook. Wade previewed that game, talked about the improvements of his team and Tari Eason, and got into some other side topics when he met with the media on Friday afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Big Ten Tournament 2022: Projected seeds, schedule, tiebreakers

The 2021-22 college basketball regular season is entering the home stretch and March Madness is quickly approaching. That also means we are closing in on the Big Ten Tournament. The 2022 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. The conference tournament will get...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
247Sports

Scouting four-star Boston College RB commit Datrell Jones

Boston College got running back Datrell Jones on board early and he is showing the development the Eagles envisioned 18 months ago. Jones, who plays at West Roxbury (Mass.) Catholic Memorial, committed to Boston College in August 2020, and he is coming off a big junior season. After an evaluation...
BOSTON, MA

