If there's one thing that pains everyone trying to reach the IRS at tax time, it's being stuck on endless hold.Well, not everyone.E. Martin Davidoff's accounting firm spends upwards of $5,000 a year to a company that can zip him and others to the front of the line to get through to an IRS customer service representative. He says paying for enQ's line-jumping service cuts out hours every day that he would otherwise spend waiting to talk to an agent."It's the epitome of American entrepreneurship,” says Davidoff, who heads the National Tax Controversy Practice for Prager Metis in New...

INCOME TAX ・ 6 DAYS AGO