ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MSP Seeking Public’s Assistance in Cabin Theft Investigation

By 9and10news Site Staff, Kevin Hodge
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d0uuf_0eGG3G6P00

Michigan State Police are asking for tips after an entire cabin was stolen out of Cold Springs Township.

The owner had left in Nov. and came back to find it missing. It’s suspected to have been taken between Nov. 18 and Dec. 16.

The cabin is 12 by 28-feet-long, leading troopers to believe the theft was committed by more than one person.

“As always we’re looking for any information,” said Lt. Derrick Carroll. “We’ll search websites, Craigslist, Facebook marketplace. You never know, a lot of things that are stolen do end up on those type of websites but in this case we’re not quite so sure because this is such a large item.”

Those with any information on where the cabin may be are encouraged to call the Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post at 989-422-5101.

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Mesick Man Arrested for Check Fraud

A 49-year-old Mesick man who is already facing charges in the theft of a catalytic converter has now been arrested for check fraud. In October 2021, troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Cadillac Post were contacted by a business in Buckley about a person who was acting suspicious after he was not allowed to purchase items using a check.
MESICK, MI
9&10 News

Four Snowmobilers Rescued in Luce County

The Luce County Sheriff’s Department says four snowmobilers have been rescued from a marshy area in the Upper Peninsula. Deputies say on Friday, Michigan DNR Conservation Officers from the eastern U.P. and the Luce County Sheriff’s Department Snowmobile Patrol responded to the Sleeper Lake Marsh Area for a report of four stranded snowmobilers in a wet part of the marsh.
LUCE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
9&10 News

Judge Sentences Cop Who Killed Daunte Wright to 2 Years

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she fatally shot Daunte Wright was sentenced Friday to two years in prison, a penalty below state guidelines after the judge found mitigating factors warranted a lesser sentence. Kim Potter...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msp#Theft#Michigan State Police#Msp Seeking Public
9&10 News

Senator Pleads Guilty to Inappropriately Touching Nurse

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A state senator pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor battery after a nurse practitioner said he inappropriately touched her during an exam. Sen. John Bizon, a Battle Creek Republican, faces up to 93 days in jail when he is sentenced at a later date. The incident...
LANSING, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
466K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy