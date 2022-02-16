MSP Seeking Public’s Assistance in Cabin Theft Investigation

Michigan State Police are asking for tips after an entire cabin was stolen out of Cold Springs Township.

The owner had left in Nov. and came back to find it missing. It’s suspected to have been taken between Nov. 18 and Dec. 16.

The cabin is 12 by 28-feet-long, leading troopers to believe the theft was committed by more than one person.

“As always we’re looking for any information,” said Lt. Derrick Carroll. “We’ll search websites, Craigslist, Facebook marketplace. You never know, a lot of things that are stolen do end up on those type of websites but in this case we’re not quite so sure because this is such a large item.”

Those with any information on where the cabin may be are encouraged to call the Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post at 989-422-5101.