Fridley, MN

Suspects rob Huntington Bank in Fridley, assault employee

By Shaymus McLaughlin
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 2 days ago
Shaymus McLaughlin

Two men walked into a Twin Cities Huntington Bank location, assaulted an employee and fled with stolen money.

The FBI and Fridley Public Safety say the suspects entered the bank on the 5200 block of Central Avenue Northeast shortly before 3:45 p.m. Tuesday. They attacked one of the workers there then demanded cash.

The suspects fled the business with an undisclosed amount of cash before police officers could arrive, authorities said.

The FBI and Fridley police are investigating, and released photos of the robbery suspects:

Neither agency mentioned a gun or weapon

Anybody with information regarding the incident is being asked to call Fridley Police at 763-427-1212 or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Chuck Schmidt
1d ago

Why aren't all those Snowflakes who are constantly crying about the cops method of enforcing the law there guarding the Banks. They whine about the cops until they need one and then that can't dial 911 fast enough.

Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
