Suspects rob Huntington Bank in Fridley, assault employee

Shaymus McLaughlin

Two men walked into a Twin Cities Huntington Bank location, assaulted an employee and fled with stolen money.

The FBI and Fridley Public Safety say the suspects entered the bank on the 5200 block of Central Avenue Northeast shortly before 3:45 p.m. Tuesday. They attacked one of the workers there then demanded cash.

The suspects fled the business with an undisclosed amount of cash before police officers could arrive, authorities said.

The FBI and Fridley police are investigating, and released photos of the robbery suspects:

Neither agency mentioned a gun or weapon

Anybody with information regarding the incident is being asked to call Fridley Police at 763-427-1212 or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.