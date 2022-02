.

Wanted Suspect

Detectives in the Warrant Apprehension Task Force are looking for 22 year-old Michael Magu of the 1000 block of Halstead Road.

Magu, is wanted for several armed robberies that occurred in the Southeast District.

Anyone who has seen and or knows of Michale Magu's whereabouts is asked to call Warrant Apprehension detectives at (410) 637-8970 or dial 911.