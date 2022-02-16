ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WETM Primetime Olympics Feb 16, 2022

By David Sorensen
 3 days ago

Tonight at the Winter Olympics, It’s a re-match between rivals as the Women of Team USA Hockey take on Canada for the Gold.  Plus Mikaela Shiffrin is one of the favorites in the Combined.  The Winter Olympics on WETM.

Events listed in air order, subject to change.

Short Track Women’s 1500m & Men’s 5000m Relay Finals | Kristen Santos (Fairfield CT)
Biathlon Women’s 4x6km Relay | Joanne Reid (Boulder CO), Deedra Irwin (Pulaski WI), Clare Egan (Cape Elizabeth ME), Susan Dunklee (Barton VT)
Cross Country Men’s & Women’s Team Sprint Finals | Ben Ogden (Landgrove VT), JC Schoonmaker (Tahoe City CA), Jessie Diggins (Afton MN), Rosie Brennan (Park City UT)

Freestyle Skiing Men’s Aerials Final | Chris Lillis (Pittsford NY), Justin Schoenefeld (Lawrenceburg IN), Eric Loughran (Pelham NH)
Freestyle Skiing Women’s Halfpipe Qualifying Live | Hanna Faulhaber (Basalt CO), Brita Sigourney (Carmel CA), Carly Margulies (Mammoth Lakes CA), Devin Logan (West Dover VT)
Short Track Women’s 1500m | Kristen Santos (Fairfield CT)
Alpine Skiing Women’s Combined, Downhill Live | Mikaela Shiffrin (Edwards CO), Isabella Wright (Salt Lake City UT), Keely Cashman (Strawberry CA), Patricia Mangan (Derby NY)



Women’s Ice Hockey Final USA vs Canada Live | Hilary Knight (Sun Valley ID)

