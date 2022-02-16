ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Watch: Sean McVay gave an awesome speech to Rams offense during Super Bowl LVI

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P3SCa_0eGG183Q00

Sean McVay is a coach that players love taking the field for. It’s not hard to see why, either.

During the Super Bowl, McVay gave an awesome speech on the sideline to the Rams offense. With about 10 minutes left in the game, McVay huddled his players up and assured them that if they locked in and believed in themselves, they’d be crowned world champions.

“There’s 9:58 left. Our defense is playing great. They’re going to get a stop. Be in the moment. One play at a time, believe it, and you’ll be world champs,” he said.

They got the job done, scoring a touchdown with 1:25 left in the fourth quarter after a 15-play drive left by Matthew Stafford.

Check out McVay’s speech below.

