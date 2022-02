With the arrival of Lunar New Year 2022 on Feb. 1, we said goodbye to the Year of the Ox and welcomed the Year of the Tiger. At the turn of the lunar year, many people who celebrate Lunar New Year consult fortune tellers and make important decisions based on the interpretations of their horoscopes. Even if you’re not very superstitious, you might look for some insight into your new year fortunes in order to mentally prepare for any challenges ahead. If you’re interested in learning about your Lunar New Year 2022 predictions, based on your animal zodiac sign, here’s what to keep in mind during the Year of the Tiger.

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO