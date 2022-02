While the X-Men films were big successes for 20th Century Fox, the acquisition of the studio by Disney a few years ago changed everything in terms of Fox's X-Men plans. Among the films that were cancelled was the Gambit film starring Channing Tatum. The long-planned film, which would have opened on March 13, 2020, was officially removed from the release schedule in 2019. Now, with the dream of a Gambit movie over, we're getting new details about what the film would have been like and according to the film's screenwriter Reid Carolin, it would have been a "mutant Goodfellas" had Disney not scrapped it.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO