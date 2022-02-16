ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

How to protect yourself from being hacked

By Kdka News Staff
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jWs2D_0eGFzMRF00

Cyber safety and security are a big issue these days, for both individuals and companies.

That's Dave Hickton, Director and founder of the University of Pittsburgh Institute for Cyber Law.

On the NewsRadio KDKA morning show, Hickton offered these tips on how we can protect ourselves from being hacked.

“You have to be vigilant. You have to change your password on a regular basis. I think that you have to not click on anything that you receive in an email without calling the author. That’s a good thing to do.”

He also said if you’re a target, he advises that you have a cyber consultant come in on a regular basis and monitor your traffic.

Be sure to follow KDKA NewsRadio on Facebook and Twitter for the latest news and updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy