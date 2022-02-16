How to protect yourself from being hacked

Cyber safety and security are a big issue these days, for both individuals and companies.

That's Dave Hickton, Director and founder of the University of Pittsburgh Institute for Cyber Law.

On the NewsRadio KDKA morning show, Hickton offered these tips on how we can protect ourselves from being hacked.

“You have to be vigilant. You have to change your password on a regular basis. I think that you have to not click on anything that you receive in an email without calling the author. That’s a good thing to do.”

He also said if you’re a target, he advises that you have a cyber consultant come in on a regular basis and monitor your traffic.

