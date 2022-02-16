ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Murderville’ review: Despite Will Arnett’s comedic talents, the celebrity-filled improv series threatens a detour to Dullsville

Derrick
 3 days ago

Will Arnett plays your quintessential lone-wolf police detective who’s reluctantly paired with a new partner each episode in the Netflix comedy “Murderville,” which is premised on a central gimmick: A different celebrity guest who has zero knowledge of the script joins him each time as his latest detective-in-training, and together they...

www.thederrick.com

Conan O'Brien, left, and Will Arnett in the first episode of "Murderville."

Will Arnett plays your quintessential lone-wolf police detective who's reluctantly paired with a new partner each episode in the Netflix comedy "Murderville," which is premised on a central gimmick: A different celebrity guest who has zero knowledge of the script joins him each time as his latest detective-in-training, and together they must solve a crime. Some on the roster, such as Conan ...
