ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vikings finalize hire of champion Rams OC Kevin O'Connell

By ABC News
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i2psB_0eGFxKbN00

The Minnesota Vikings finalized their hiring of head coach Kevin O'Connell on Wednesday, completing a sharp offseason shift in direction by turning over the team to the 36-year-old offensive coordinator of the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Three days after the Rams beat Cincinnati for the title, O'Connell formally assumed his branch of the Sean McVay tree. He's now the fourth former assistant under the head coach of the Rams to become an NFL head coach himself.

O'Connell replaces Mike Zimmer, fired last month after eight seasons and only two playoff-game wins, and will be introduced on Thursday at team headquarters as the 10th head coach in Vikings history. The Rams scheduled their Super Bowl parade on Wednesday.

“One of the most important things as a coach is, ‘Do the players know that you care about them and can you make them a better football player?’" McVay said before the Super Bowl. “Kevin checks both of those boxes. He’s got a great way about himself with people. He’s got phenomenal character. I can’t say enough good things about him and how fortunate I’ve been to have gotten to know him the way that I have over these last couple of years. He’s been vital to our success."

Drafted in 2008 by the New England Patriots to be Tom Brady's backup — Brady was already eight years into his seven-time Super Bowl-winning and three-time NFL MVP career — O'Connell remarkably became a head coach in the same offseason that Brady finally retired.

O'Connell attempted only six passes for the Patriots as a rookie, the only regular-season attempts of his career, and he was released the following year. Claimed by the Detroit Lions, he lasted five days there before a trade to the New York Jets.

After a torn labrum sidelined him for the 2010 season, O'Connell bounced from the Jets to the Miami Dolphins and then back to the Jets in 2011. He had a preseason stint with the Chargers in his native San Diego in 2012, but that was the end of his time as a player.

During his time buried on those depth charts, O'Connell continually impressed his coaches and teammates with his grasp of the offense, vision of the field and studious nature.

After dabbling in broadcasting, his first NFL coaching job came with the Cleveland Browns in 2015 as their quarterbacks coach. The following year, he worked on special projects for the San Francisco 49ers, when he befriended Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the recently appointed general manager of the Vikings who was in research and development for the 49ers.

O'Connell went to Washington in 2017, when he supervised Kirk Cousins as quarterbacks coach and stayed there two more years with the additional passing game coordinator title after Cousins moved on to Minnesota. McVay hired O'Connell in 2020 as his offensive coordinator, and his second season in L.A. ended on the ultimate high note with the 23-20 victory on Sunday over the Bengals.

“I wouldn’t be where I am right now, playing this game with the group the way we’ve been playing, if it wasn’t for his help,” Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said prior to the Super Bowl. “He does an unbelievable job not only teaching the game but what we’re trying to do at our position as quarterback. His demeanor and his ability to communicate, and get to know guys on our team and demand a lot at the same time, is something that I think will serve him well.”

O’Connell was essentially earmarked as a future coach before he got to the NFL. At 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, he was a dual-threat quarterback at San Diego State who topped 3,000 passing yards and rushed for 11 touchdowns and over 400 yards as a senior for the Aztecs.

“He was just full of charisma, and you could tell he had some great leadership qualities,” said Chuck Long, who took over as San Diego State’s head coach halfway through O’Connell’s college career. “We connected really quick, just because he wasn’t a prima donna or anything. The kid wanted to learn and wanted to learn fast, and he absorbed things quickly.”

Teammates naturally gravitated to O’Connell, said Long, and once he became comfortable in the new offense he didn’t hesitate to lend his voice to the game planning.

“He would confer with us on the sideline during crucial timeouts, and we’d give him a play, and he’d say, ‘No, no, no, I feel good about this play,’ and it would work,” Long said in a phone interview. “He had that kind of rapport and knowledge of the game.”

The most important order of business for O’Connell’s first year, in conjunction with Adofo-Mensah and the front office, will be to determine the path forward at quarterback. Cousins is entering the final year on his contract with a hefty $45 million salary cap charge and a 59-59-2 career record as a starter, plus 1-2 in the playoffs.

“He understands what is critical to leading a team that wins at the highest level, and he has an ability to simplify the complex, which will help us in problem solving in all football areas,” Adofo-Mensah said in a statement from the Vikings. “He is a genuinely positive person who will help create a high-energy internal environment.”

———

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP—NFL

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

5 landing spots for Odell Beckham Jr. in 2022 NFL free agency

Odell Beckham Jr’s free agency got more complicated by his torn ACL in the Super Bowl but these five teams would still be good landing spots. One of the most fascinating free agency situations to follow this offseason involves Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. It appeared as if Beckham had fallen from the ranks of the NFL’s best pass-catchers after getting cut by the Cleveland Browns in the middle of the season but his choice to sign with the Rams revitalized OBJ’s career.
NFL
TexansDaily

Deshaun Watson Trade: Texans QB Puts 2 New Teams on Wish List

We know one part of what Deshaun Watson wants. But along with that, in a way that seems to help the Houston Texans, reports now have the unhappy QB Watson willing to expand his list of NFL destinations. Would Watson waive his trade-veto clause for employment with the Tampa Bay...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Donald reveals what it will take to get him to play in 2022

Aaron Donald has yet to say for certain whether he plans play next season, but he has told the Los Angeles Rams what it will take to get him back. There were reports before the Super Bowl that Donald may retire if the Rams won it all. He didn’t exactly shut down the talk after L.A. defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Sean McVay also made it seem like he was contemplating his own future, but the head coach put a lot of that talk to rest when he chanted “run it back!” at Donald during Wednesday’s parade.
NFL
Washington Football Team on FanNation

Jay Gruden, Ex Washington Coach, Getting Hired Back to NFL?

The New Orleans Saints interviewed former Washington head coach Jay Gruden to be the team's new offensive coordinator. The Saints have employed Sean Payton as the main offensive voice on the coaching staff since 2006, but the Super Bowl-winning head coach retired earlier in the offseason. The team promoted longtime defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to be the team's new head coach earlier this month, leading to a vacancy for a much-needed experienced coach coordinating the offense.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Mike Zimmer
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Chuck Long
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Interested In 2 Teams: NFL Fans React

Earlier Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Deshaun Watson has two teams “on his radar” for a potential trade. According to Fowler, Watson has interest in the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the Vikings have Kirk Cousins under contract, the Buccaneers are in clear need of a new quarterback.
NFL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Every Vikings head coach ranked, 1 through 9, as the 10th man, Kevin O'Connell, arrives

Kevin O'Connell will become the Vikings' 10th head coach this week and will be the second youngest at 37 when he coaches his first game in September. Norm Van Brocklin was 35 and fresh from being selected as the NFL's MVP with the 1960 championship Eagles when he coached the Vikings' first-ever game on Sept. 17, 1961 — a startling 37-13 upset over Chicago at Met Stadium.
NFL
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Predicts Where Aaron Rodgers Will Play Next Year

Add Shannon Sharpe to the growing group of analysts who believe Aaron Rodgers will be a Denver Bronco in 2022. On Thursday, Skip Bayless revealed where he and his Undisputed co-host believe the reigning league MVP will be playing next season. “Shannon believes Aaron Rodgers will play in Denver next...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to disturbing Dallas Cowboys news

ESPN Senior Writer Don Van Natta Jr. reported Wednesday that the Dallas Cowboys agreed to pay a confidential settlement of $2.4 million to four cheerleaders who accused former Cowboys senior vice president for public relations and communications Richard Dalrymple of spying on them as they got undressed during an event at AT&T Stadium in 2015.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#The New England Patriots#Nfl Mvp#The Detroit Lions#Chargers
Larry Brown Sports

Arch Manning adds 2 new schools to his list

Arch Manning has been one of the most highly recruited high school football players in the country, and the Class of 2023 prospect does not appear to be all that close to making a decision. In fact, his list of potential suitors has grown. College football analyst and Heisman Trophy...
EDUCATION
FanSided

3 surprise cuts the Chiefs can make this offseason

Andy Reid’s team fell one game short of a third straight Super Bowl appearance. Are there big changes ahead for the Kansas City Chiefs?. After a 3-4 start, the Kansas City Chiefs rebounded to win eight straight and nine of their final 10 regular-season contests. It added up to a 12-5 record, a sixth straight AFC West title and a seventh consecutive trip to the postseason.
NFL
fox9.com

Vikings players react to Kevin O’Connell taking over as head coach

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Vikings made it official on Wednesday: Kevin O’Connell will become the 10th head coach in franchise history. He’s fresh off winning a Super Bowl, and will replace Mike Zimmer, who spent eight seasons in Minnesota. During that time, the Vikings went 72-56-1, missed the NFC Playoffs in five of the eight seasons and won just two playoff games.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
FanSided

Five Chiefs who have played their last game in Kansas City

We are exactly one month away from the start of the 2022 NFL league year, and, in turn, it is time to ramp up analysis and speculation on what will happen to the Kansas City Chiefs roster through free agency. This year’s free agency class in Kansas City carries with it the weight of nostalgia, as it is highlighted by 16 members of the Super Bowl 54 championship roster. The business of the NFL has always been cutthroat to those within, but in a moment like this, fans can feel its harsh nature, first-hand, as well.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Make Decision On Kirk Cousins: NFL Fans React

Earlier this week, a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested Deshaun Watson had his eyes on the Minnesota Vikings. That put Kirk Cousins’ future with the organization in jeopardy. However, on Thursday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport suggested that Cousins will be the team’s starting quarterback when the 2022 season kicks off.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers’ biggest hater just got sweet revenge thanks to Cooper Kupp

Many agree that Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers deserves his NFL MVP trophy this season. Many, but not all. In fact, Rodgers was just a single vote shy from being a unanimous winner. Among the 50 voters, one person didn’t pick the Packers quarterback. On Tuesday, as reported by Pro Football Talk, veteran analyst Hub Arkush admitted that he was about that life.
NFL
ABC News

ABC News

547K+
Followers
136K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy