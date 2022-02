With inflation rising and supply chains still struggling to unclog, the Biden administration is searching for tools to combat both and is flailing. Here is a crucial example: The administration is enthralled with a scheme it dubs consolidated corporate power, or what many observe is a simple “big is bad” mentality. A 2021 executive order from the White House’s brain trust on “competition” made this clear, targeting industries ranging from agriculture to technology to transportation with a staggering 72 recommendations to intervene in the private sector. Such centralized micromanaging didn’t work for the old Soviet Union and won’t work today.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO