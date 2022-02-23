Baltimore Police Makes Arrest in Connection with Recent Eastern District Homicide

.

Eastern District Homicide Arrest

In reference to the homicide of 33-year-old Shanlette Lewis (B/F) that occurred on February 1, 2022, in the 700 block of North Curley Street, investigators have arrested her cousin, 31-year-old Demetrick Lewis of Baltimore.

On February 8, 2022, detectives transported Demetrick Lewis to Central Booking Intake Facility where he has been charged with 1st degree Murder.

Eastern District Homicide Investigation

On February 1, 2022, at approximately 2:42 p.m., Eastern District patrol officers responded to a home in the 700 block of North Curley Street, for a report of an assault.

Once there, officers were advised that a 33-year-old female had been pushed down a flight of stairs, following an argument with a suspect.

Medics transported the victim to an area hospital with trauma to the head.

On February 3, 2022, the victim died from her injuries. The victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office where this case was ruled a homicide.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.