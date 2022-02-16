Oregon about to become big factor in Kansas City recruiting

The official National Signing Day has come and gone, and now the Alabama football team is turning its attention towards the start of spring practice. The Crimson Tide recently capped off the No. 2 overall class in this cycle, which includes 13 of its 27 signees enrolling in school early. That means those 13 guys will get a headstart in their quest to earn some sort of role in Year 1.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO