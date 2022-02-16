Projecting seeds, tournament schedule for 2022 ACC Tournament

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The men’s college basketball season is almost always exciting in the ACC – and that’s certainly been the case in 2021-22. While Duke has remained on top of the league standings throughout the season, they’ve still suffered a few upset losses to ACC opponents such as Miami, Florida State and Virginia.

As Duke has been sitting at No. 1 in the league, Notre Dame isn’t too far behind, as the Fighting Irish have a 11-3 record against conference opponents this season – putting them at just a half-game behind the Blue Devils. When you look beyond Duke and Notre Dame in the ACC, that’s where the standings get crazy – as Miami and North Carolina are both 10-4 and Wake Forest and Virginia both have 10-6 records.

Here’s a look at the current ACC standings heading into Wednesday night’s games, including the schedule for the upcoming ACC Tournament.

Current ACC Standings

1) Duke Blue Devils (12-3)

2) Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-3)

3) Miami Hurricanes (10-4)

4) North Carolina Tar Heels (10-4)

5) Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-6)

6) Virginia Cavaliers (10-6)

7) Virginia Tech Hokies (8-7)

8) Syracuse Orange (7-7)

9) Florida State Seminoles (7-8)

10) Louisville Cardinals (5-9)

11) Pittsburgh Panthers (5-10)

12) Boston College Eagles (4-9)

13) Clemson Tigers (4-11)

14) NC State Wolfpack (4-12)

15) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-11)

2022 ACC Tournament Schedule

First Round: Tues., March 8

Game 1: No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed | 2 p.m. | ACC Network

Game 2: No. 10 seed vs. No. 15 seed | 4:30 p.m.* | ACC Network

Game 3: No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed | 7 p.m.* | ACC Network

Second Round: Wed., March 9

Game 4: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed | Noon | ESPN/ESPN2

Game 5: No. 5 seed vs. Game 1 winner | 2:30 p.m.* | ESPN/ESPN2

Game 6: No. 7 seed vs. Game 2 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN2/ESPNU

Game 7: No. 6 seed vs. Game 3 winner | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Quarterfinals: Thurs., March 10

Game 8: No. 1 seed vs. Game 4 winner | Noon | ESPN/ESPN2

Game 9: No. 4 seed vs. Game 5 winner | 2:30 p.m.* | ESPN/ESPN2

Game 10: No. 2 seed vs. Game 6 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Game 11: No. 3 seed vs. Game 7 winner | 9:30 p.m.* | ESPN/ESPN2

Semifinals: Fri., March 11

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner | 9:30 p.m.* | ESPN/ESPN2

* denotes approximate time of tip-off

If there is a tie between teams, the ACC has outlined the ways it will determine the tiebreaker for the tournament in its rulebook.

If there is a tie between two teams, the head-to-head record comes into effect. For example, Miami is currently the No. 3 seed over fourth-seeded North Carolina despite having the same ACC record, as the Hurricanes defeated the Tar Heels 85-57 back on Jan. 18. If they had played twice in the regular season and split the two games, then the ACC would use “each team’s record against the team occupying the highest position in the final regular-season standings” to determine the seeding.

If three or more teams are involved in a tie, then the ACC would use the teams’ combined league records and determine seeding based on “the winning percentage of the combined conference records.” Heading into Wednesday night’s matchups, there are not three or more teams with the same record in ACC play.