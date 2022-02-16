LIVE: AD Gene Smith press conference evaluating Buckeyes athletics, NCAA changes

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is not alone in his concerns regarding the NIL era of college athletics. Heading into the 2021 academic year, the NCAA at long last allowed student athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness, leading to student-athletes signing millions of dollars worth of endorsement deals in a few-month span. What concerns Smart — and what’s concerned administrators across the country — is that the NIL era provides certain universities with recruiting advantages, whether from the size of the market and potential for endorsements, or through NIL collective programs, which help facilitate deals for student-athletes at a specific university.

