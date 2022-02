Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness released a big Super Bowl trailer, and like every other Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel, this new chapter in Doctor Strange's story includes a major costume change. In the case of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the new costume that we're going to get in the film is the Doctor Strange Defenders costumes that fans love from the comics. It only appears for a quick moment in the new footage, so be sure to look closely. It's easy to miss in the midst of the many Marvel movie cameos that this Doctor Strange 2 Super Bowl trailer throws at us!

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO