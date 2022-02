Apple’s iCloud has been around since 2011, you can use it with your iPhone, iPad, Mac, other Apple devices, and also through a web browser. When you purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or other Apple device you can set up a new iCloud account with that device or you can use an existing one. When you set up your new device you will automatically get 5GB of storage for free. Apple also offers a range of paid storage plans with it calls iCloud+

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO