A source is revealing to us EXCLUSIVELY how Shailene Woodley truly felt during her relationship with Aaron Rodgers and what lead to their ultimate split. Since Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers announced their breaking off their engagement after less than two years together, a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY revealed what ultimately lead to that decision. “This year with all the drama that Aaron put on the Green Bay Packers with trade demands and just being difficult with management really put Aaron’s focus on making it right. He wanted to get to and win the Super Bowl, he wanted to be the league’s MVP and that made his main focus his career,” the source revealed.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO