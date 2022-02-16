ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Crypto Under a Dollar

Investing in cryptocurrency has become quite a challenging mission in recent years. With more than 10,000 digital coins in circulation (as of February 2022), picking the winners can be a daunting task. On the one end of the spectrum, you have your bitcoins and your ethers, constantly rising in...

L.A. Weekly

Best Penny Cryptocurrency to Invest in 2022 Reddit Approved

Penny cryptocurrencies are typically referred to as digital tokens with a market value of less than $1. So, instead of having to fork out tens of thousands of dollars to buy one Bitcoin – a small capital outlay will allow you to buy a large number of tokens. In...
SFGate

Meet the 'Crocodile of Wall Street' rapper accused of laundering billions of dollars in crypto

It took Netflix three days to order a documentary about her, but a woman's social media accounts have been telling a wild story for years. Heather Morgan, 31, is half of a husband-and-wife duo charged last week with conspiring to launder 119,754 bitcoin, a cache worth about $4.5 billion, prompting the streaming service to enlist a "Tiger King" executive producer to direct an upcoming series about them. Morgan and Ilya Lichtenstein, 34, are accused of trying to launder the cryptocurrency stolen after a hacker breached the exchange Bitfinex in 2016 and initiated more than 2,000 unauthorized transactions. Prosecutors said the bitcoin was sent to a digital wallet controlled by Lichtenstein.
L.A. Weekly

Most Recommended Coins On Pancakeswap Reddit

If you are looking for the most recommended coins on pancakeswap reddit that will yield the most profits, you have come to the right place. PancakeSwap is the place to go when you want your token to take off, or you want to launch your cryptocurrency project, you are dying to lift off the ground.
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
The Independent

US-born skater who was lambasted in China speaks out over Olympic nightmare

US-born figure skater Zhu Yi, who competes for China and was attacked on Chinese social media after falling during the Olympics, has spoken out about the ordeal. “I am an Olympian; no one can take that away from me,” she wrote on her Instagram on Wednesday. “It’s all about the journey. I persevered through years of adversity, and came out a stronger person. Last night was my final skate on Olympic ice and I took in every moment of it,” she said. It was her first post since the attacks against her began. Many posted positive and supported comments,...
Motley Fool

Helium Blockchain? A Crypto Best Buy?

Helium is a cryptocurrency that powers decentralized "LongFi" for the Internet of Things, which reportedly has 200 times the reach of traditional WiFi. The network is being adopted by a wide variety of users, ranging from DISH Network to the city of San Jose, California, as it seeks to expand internet access to all residents.
L.A. Weekly

Best Cryptocurrency Apps for 2022

Choosing the best cryptocurrency apps for beginners and generally for buying cryptocurrencies is not easy and depends on many factors. Along with the limitations of the deposit, there are other questions that you should consider like regulation, payments, fees, assets, and more. In the article above we have listed the...
HackerNoon

Hashstack is Bringing Under Collateralized Loans to Crypto Lending

Hashstack Finance is testing Open Protocol, a first-ever DeFi lending protocol to offer non-custodial, secure under-collateralized loans. The open protocol is based on the Harmony blockchain, allowing borrowers to take out loans with a 1:3 collateral-to-loan ratio. This implies that an individual can obtain up to $300 with only $100 in collateral. Users can extract 70% of the collateral, or $70 in this scenario while trading with $230 in-platform capital.
Deseret News

Perspective: I’m from Canada. Don’t believe everything you hear about the trucker protests

Americans know very little about Canada. Fewer than half of Americans surveyed in 2011 knew where Canada’s capital is (hint: it’s Ottawa), and two-thirds acknowledged they learned next to nothing about Canada’s history in school. (Truth be told, it’s not as interesting as America’s). In another study, nearly 40% of American eighth-graders thought Canada’s government was a dictatorship.
L.A. Weekly

Time for the NFT craze – and profiting from it with Richape Mille

In 2021, NFTs rose to prominence to become a dominant trend. And like everything new, those approaching it are asking 1,000 questions. Is it just a fad? Do they really matter? Why are NFTs so cool? Are they really the next big thing among the investment and luxury industries?. As...
